5 ’80s Sci-Fi Shows That Every Fan Needs to Watch at Least Once, Including the Decade’s Weirdest Sitcom

The best thing about being a sci-fi fan, especially in today’s streaming age, is that there’s never a shortage of what to watch. There are the old reliables, Star Wars, Star Trek, and Doctor Who, along with the gems of each decade. The 1980s as a whole are seen as a golden age for science fiction television, especially for fans of superheroes, given the 80s launch of Spider-Man, Super-Friends, and Superman.

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The amount of sci-fi television that came out of the 1980s can almost be overwhelming. But for true fans of the genre, there are five ‘80s shows that should be watched at least once. Despite the genre’s usual lean towards either cartoons or long dramas, one was even a sitcom — although a very weird one when thinking about it.

5. Chocky

Based on the novel of the same name by John Wyndham, Chocky was a six-part drama that aired in 1984. It garnered two sequel series, Chocky’s Children and Chocky’s Challenge, which aired in 1985 and 1986, respectively, and were all written by Anthony Read. Previous to Chocky, Read served as a scriptwriter and editor for Doctor Who throughout the late 1970s.

Chocky followed young boy Matthew Gore as aliens chose him as an educational source about life on Earth. As a result of this interaction, Gore’s artistic and academic abilities improve dramatically, something that draws suspicion from both his peers and the aliens. Chocky, although at times slow, perfectly mesmerized its audience with its atmospheric feel and visual effects, and has since become a standard of the creepy child show sub-genre of sci-fi.

4. Transformers

Although created to sell more toys — kids were more likely to be interested in toys that had stories attached to them — The Transformers spawned a major franchise. The Transformers aired from 1984 to 1987, spanning 98 episodes, and included a feature film in 1986 between the second and third seasons, one that even killed the main character, Optimus Prime.

It’s hard to imagine the franchise without the iconic theme song created for the show, a song that truly gets stuck in the head. The show also gave the Autobots and Decepticons a backstory, leaving their home planet of Cybertron in search of new energy to continue their fighting. They crash land on Earth and go offline for four million years before awakening in 1984. The show is filled to the brim with nostalgia and , solidifying its spot on this list.

3. The Twilight Zone

In 1984, CBS went through with a revival of The Twilight Zone, following a lukewarmly received Twilight Zone: The Movie and years of calls from creators for a new show. The Grateful Dead composed a new theme for the series, and Charles Aidman took over as the show’s narrator, given Rod Sterling’s death in 1975. The 1980s revival of The Twilight Zone ran for three seasons and would hardly be the last iteration of the series. The 2002 revival was hosted by Forest Whitaker, and the revival in 2019 was hosted by Jordan Peele.

The charm of the 1980s revival of The Twilight Zone came in the form of mini stories. While the 1960s show was known for episodes with one self-contained story, the 1980s revival had episodes with multiple smaller stories. Having multiple stories allowed the show to experiment with length while still holding true to its time slot. This unfortunately would change as the network adjusted the constraints of The Twilight Zone in response to low ratings. Still, this version of The Twilight Zone is worth checking out given the new stories it adapted, a change from the Twilight Zone film, which relied too heavily on nostalgia for the original series.

2. Quantum Leap

Before creating arguably one of the most successful TV franchises in JAG and NCIS, Donald P. Bellisario created Quantum Leap, which ran for five seasons from 1989 to 1993. Quantum Leap follows Dr. Sam Beckett (Scott Bakula), a physicist who manages to “leap” through time. As a result of his experiment, Beckett can’t return to his body, but is able to transfer his consciousness and inhabit the bodies of others from his timeline. The show’s premise relies on an assumption from Beckett’s AI, named Ziggy, that once Sam restores the past, he’ll be able to return home.

When it comes to cult-classic sci-fi, Quantum Leap is undoubtedly on the list. It had a massive influence on pop culture, from the X-Men comics in the 1980s to It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia in the 2020s. The show returned for a short-lived revival in 2022 before getting cancelled in 2024, after two seasons. Despite being asked by producers, Scott Bakula did not reprise his role; instead, the series focused on a new team interested in the fate of Dr. Beckett and the Quantum Leap Project.

1. ALF

Hands down, the weirdest sitcom of the 1980s was ALF. ALF, an acronym for “Alien Life Form,” ran from 1986 to 1990 on NBC. The show crossed ALF, who was also named Gordon Shumway, with the run-of-the-mill Californian middle-class Tanner family. The Tanners consisted of the married couple Willie and Kate and their two kids, Lynn and Brian, along with their pet cat, Lucky.

Concerned about ALF’s well-being, the Tanners take him in and hide him from the Alien Task Force, a branch of the U.S. military specializing in aliens. Initially, the arrangement is meant to be short-term ​​— just until ALF can repair his spaceship. As a sitcom, the Tanners grow to love and genuinely care for ALF.

Watching ALF as a modern viewer is a rich experience, specifically knowing what went on behind the scenes. Similar to The Muppets, ALF utilized a hand-operated puppet, and unfortunately for the cast and crew, that puppet was the one with the majority of the show’s dialogue. The set was tense, and shooting a half-hour episode would often take up to twenty-five hours. In a rare case, the cast was actually relieved when their show was cancelled, even though animosity towards the show has lessened with time.

ALF was also one of those shows that loved to push the boundaries with censorship. For example, the alien loved making puns about eating cats and other animals — something that proved problematic when a child put a cat in the microwave, effectively killing it, after watching an episode of the show. ALF also drank beer, something the network objected to because of the children.

Got a different case for the weirdest sitcom of the 1980s? Let us know in the comments.