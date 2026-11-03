3 Cult Sci-Fi Movies That Were Too Weird For Mainstream Audiences (Including A Recent Masterpiece)

The science fiction genre is, by definition, pretty broad. The huge scope of sci-fi naturally allows for a massive amount of creativity, affording fans the opportunity to lose themselves in incredibly varied stories. As sci-fi is one of the most consistently popular genres in modern cinema, there is certainly no shortage of movies that make use of science fiction’s appeal. Many of the best sci-fi movies secure major success in the mainstream, weaving themselves into the fabric of modern pop culture in the process. Unfortunately, in a genre so broad and prolific, not every movie is able to secure that level of success.

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Sometimes, sci-fi movies push the boundaries just a little too far for the tastes of mainstream audiences. This has led to many cult sci-fi movies that might not have proven major successes, but that still boast a dedicated following among fans of the genre. While the following movies might have all been a little too weird in their approach to sci-fi to appeal to the moviegoing masses, those who proclaim themselves big fans of sci-fi have embraced them as some of the genre’s bizarre but brilliant hidden gems.

3) Dark City (1998)

1998’s Dark City is one of the forgotten movies of the ’90s that commands an impressive cult following. Its dark sci-fi story incorporates supernatural horror tropes and also boasts a faint fantasy air, making its status as a dark cyberpunk sci-fi film less obvious, at least at a glance. It is noted as a movie whose influence on The Matrix is criminally overlooked, but its neo-noir presentation was something mainstream audiences weren’t ready for in 1998. Its story follows John Murdoch, an amnesiac man suspected of murder, attempting to uncover the truth even as he evades a mysterious group known as the “Strangers”. Even just the briefest of glances at the movie outlines why it was a little too odd to appeal to general audiences, particularly among the flashy and action-heavy sci-fi of the 1990s. However, its narrative and atmospheric quality were more than enough to entice fans of dark science fiction, cementing it as a cult classic that many still lament as hugely underrated decades after its release.

2) eXistenZ (1999)

David Cronenberg is known as the master of body horror, but his 1999 foray into sci-fi rarely gets the attention it deserves. While the movie does contain light elements of horror, eXistenZ is predominantly a great sci-fi action movie that has been generally overlooked for decades, all because it is, admittedly, incredibly weird. It follows a game designer (Jennifer Jason Leigh) who develops a cutting-edge virtual reality game, only for it to attract the attention of assassins and a rival game company. Despite a stellar supporting cast including Jude Law, Ian Holm, Callum Keith Rennie, Willem Dafoe, Sarah Polley, and Christopher Eccleston, eXistenZ ultimately failed to secure any mainstream success. The reason why isn’t too hard to surmise: its presentation involved a uniquely off-putting sort of bio-punk imagery that, while it certainly helped the movie stand out, was a little too much for general audiences. That’s a shame, though, because eXistenZ is an excellent sci-fi film that has instead had to settle for cult status.

1) Annihilation (2018)

2018 saw the release of Annihilation, a cosmic horror movie whose roots lie squarely within the realm of science fiction. Loosely based on the novel of the same name by Jeff VanderMeer, Alex Garland’s movie boasts an impressive cast of Natalie Portman, Jennifer Jason Leigh, Tessa Thompson, Gina Rodriguez, and Oscar Isaac, and follows a group of scientists investigating a strange phenomenon of mutating flora and fauna caused by an extraterrestrial presence. Not only does the movie make it seem that Jennifer Jason Leigh is strangely drawn to these high-concept cult sci-fi flops, but the decidedly weird visual presentation of its ideas was ultimately too much for mainstream audiences. Annihilation isn’t the most accessible to casual sci-fi fans, but its deeper story and intriguing ideas have seen it rightly hailed as a modern masterpiece of the genre. Mainstream audiences might not have given the movie much consideration, but it’s another tragically overlooked sci-fi movie that has had to settle for a considerable cult following.