5 New and Upcoming Must-Read Fantasy Novels and One Already Needs a TV Show

Without a doubt, fantasy is one of the best genres in entertainment. It’s a genre where there really is something for everyone. If you’re into things like dragons and mythical beasts, it has you covered. If you’re more interested in magic and sorcery, you can find it. Looking for wild adventure that incorporates both? Fantasy has you covered. The genre even has romance for those looking for a little love thrown into the mix as well. These are stories with a wide ranges of elements so that just about anyone can find something fascinating to read and right now it is a particularly great time to be a fantasy fan. There are some great new and upcoming novels that are absolute must reads — including at least one that we already want to see as a television series.

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These five books are a mix of different types of fantasy so there’s a little bit of something for every fan to be found here. A few of these books are already available or have newly been released while others are coming out soon. We’re excited for all of them and think you will be, too.

5) Dungeons & Deliveries by A.P. Scribe

If you like Dungeon Crawler Carl but are looking for something that is a little more lighthearted, you are going to love Dungeons & Deliveries. Written by A. P. Scribe, the book is the first in a popular Royal Road series that has made its way to print. The story follows Alex, who is broke and has been rejected by everything — every business, every guild and every clan in town. He lives in a postapocalyptic Toronto and he has responsibilities, namely his 30-pound cat to feed, and rent to pay. When he stumbles upon a hole in the wall pizza shop called Nino’s which just so happens to be run by an undead lich, he gets a job as their newest deliver boy. He can make serious money, but he has to dodge all sorts of things to deliver pizza to the most dangerous customers of all: dungeon bosses.

This book is delightful (we got an advance copy). It’s fun, it’s packed with adventure, and it definitely gives you the same sort of high-energy and high stakes feel that you get from other LitRPG’s like Dungeon Crawler Carl, but it’s much more fun. If you’ve ever played a raucous game of D&D, you’ll love this. It goes on sale November 17th.

4) The Wolves of War by John Gwynne

This is a book that we’ve mentioned a few times and now it is finally here. Set in the same world as Gwynne’s The Bloodsworn Saga, The Wolves of War is inspired by Slavic mythology and takes readers into a world of dark forests, frozen rivers, forgotten magic, and ancient myth. The book has deep ties to Gwynne’s personal experiences — the character Halia is inspired by his own daughter, Harriett, who was profoundly disabled and passed away in 2021.

In The Wolves of War, Ivan’s only concern is for his family’s safety, particularly his daughter Halia who is trapped in her own body but dreams of running with wolves. While there are those who believe she is cursed, Halia’s budding powers could be the key to her family’s survival as northern invaders have conquered and changed everything. This is an incredibly written book and a truly masterful story. Not only is it a must-read, but we are already wanting to see this turned into an epic series. Gwynne has such a masterful way with telling a tale. You don’t want to miss this.

3) Vale of Dreams by C.N. Crawford and Alex Rivers

The second book in the Fey Academy for Spies series (Avalon Tower came out September 15th and Lady of the Lake comes out on March 16, 2027) is actually better than the first book — which was also enjoyable. We follow Nia, a bookseller who has the rare ability to cross a barrier between human and fey worlds. In the book, she ventures in to Broceliande to rescue her lover, but is captured by the Dream Stalker, a terrifying Fey prince. She’s forced to become his fake mistress and must play a dangerous game of courtly intrigue, pretending to be a loyal servant while also secretly spying, trying to outsmart the prince before her time runs out.

It’s part A Court of Thorns and Roses, Part Fourth Wing, part entirely its own thing. It is a fun romantasy for fans of that particular pocket of the genre and with the third book coming out so quickly, it makes for a great satisfying series read as well.

2) A Court of Splintered Harmony by Sarah J. Maas

Honestly, this is a two for one on a couple of levels. First, A Court of Splintered Harmony was just released on October 27th making it a new release and the next book, A Court of Forgotten Melody, is set to follow on January 12, 2027, making for an upcoming release and add to that, we still really want to see these books along with the rest of A Court of Thorns and Roses get that television adaptation. A Court of Splintered Harmony and A Court of Forgotten Melody make up a specific story arc within the ACOTAR series, The Valkyrie Cycle and the first book sees Koschei the Deathless awaken from his lake prison to threaten not only the Fae territories but human territory as well. This isn’t great considering the Night Court has issues. It’s a big story with a lot of moving parts and we’re excited to see where it all ends up.

And as for that adaptation? Fans are still disappointed that the one that had been in the works at Hulu was scrapped and with romantasy becoming hotter and hotter in terms of adaptations — we’re all excited for Prime Video’s Fourth Wing — we still really want to see this story get its time on screen as well.

1) Defy the Dusk by Danielle L. Jensen

If you are a fan of Danielle L. Jensen’s Bridge Kingdom books you are probably joining us in being very excited that Defy the Dusk is here as of November 3rd. The first book in her new story, The Sundering Duet. the book is a post-apocalyptic fantasy romance that has been descried as a mash up of Mad Max and Snowpiercer with magic thrown in as well as monster. Say less. The story follows Lirien, a woman who, 20 years prior, magic fractured the world and unleashed the monsters that crawl the nights and devastated civilization. The most powerful survivors got to board the high-speed Dawnrider to be delivered to safety while everyone else was left to die. Instead, a leader rose from the darkness.

Now, Lirien is secretly plotting to overthrow the tyrant leader of the Dawnrider, but before she can strike she’s kidnapped by the king of the dark, Vox, who wants her to fight the night creatures. As the situation plays out and Lirien tries to make her way back to the Dawnrider and her own mission, she starts to question what the real path to salvation actually is. It sounds gritty and dark and we are so in.

What new and upcoming fantasy books are you excited for? Let us know in the comments!