Dungeon Crawler Carl Live-Action TV Show Just Got the Best Possible News (And It Could Run for 10 Seasons)

The biggest sci-fi franchise of 2026 isn’t what you might think if you’re not a reader, but Matt Dinniman’s Dungeon Crawler Carl has fully exploded into becoming a multimedia extravaganza. Though the series began as a self-published book, it’s since been acquired by a major publisher and has already made the move into audiobooks, webcomics, graphic novels, tabletop games, and even toys on the way. News came earlier this year that the series was about to make the big leap that many fans have been waiting for, with a planned TV show. Now, the Dungeon Crawler Carl TV series just got the best possible update.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Following news that the Dungeon Crawler Carl TV series was in development, Dinniman took to social media to confirm that Peacock had “officially greenlit” the series. Deadline further confirmed the show has been given a straight-to-series order, meaning no pilot will be produced and Dungeon Crawler Carl will get a full season of TV outright on the streaming service. Dinniman will executive produce the series with Seth MacFarlane’s Fuzzy Door production company and Universal Global Television, with writer Chris Yost (Thor: Ragnarok, The Mandalorian) also attached. Even better than getting a full season order is the potential Dungeon Crawler Carl has as a series.

Dungeon Crawler Carl TV Show Officially Happening

At the heart of Dungeon Crawler Carl is the titular protagonist, a Coast Guard vet caught in a sadistic game show that requires him to survive the different levels of a trap-filled dungeon, all while safeguarding his ex’s prize-winning show cat, Princess Donut. Did we mention he doesn’t have pants, either? Not only does Carl have to fight to survive the game show, but the entire universe is watching it on television.

Dungeon Crawler Carl has quickly caught the attention of genre fans for the way that it blends fantasy and science fiction throughout its plot, but also imbues its narrative and action with video game-like details, including the character Mordecai who guides Carl as a former “Crawler” himself. Combine that with exploding goblins, potions, plus other Crawlers with their own agendas, and you’ve got a genre-blending series that has something for almost everyone.

One of the most distinctive things about the Dungeon Crawler Carl series is that, even before it arrives on television, it comes pre-packed with a deep world and plenty of story. As of this writing, eight books in the series have been written, with the most recent, A Parade of Horribles, arriving just five weeks ago. This means that before the first episode of the show has even been written there’s already a lot of story for it to pull from, and even more that it can set up for the future.

Even better, it’s not over yet. Dinniman has already confirmed that there are plans for two more books in the series, which will seemingly bring it to a close. As a result, the Dungeon Crawler Carl already has a blueprint for a decade-long run as TV show before the first season has even cast its titular character. Beyond that, though, is the expanded universe of the series with canon graphic novels like Dungeon Crawler Carl: Crocodile and even its own tabletop role-playing game.

Dungeon Crawler Carl fans stay winning too, as Dinniman further confirmed that more details about the upcoming TV series will arrive in the coming weeks, in particular highlighting that a special Dungeon Crawler Carl panel is already happening at this year’s San Diego Comic-Con. Now the question becomes, who will play Carl in the TV show, and, more importantly, who will play Princess Donut?