7 Most Important Marvel TV Characters Who Still Haven’t Appeared in the MCU

The switch from Marvel Television’s programs to Marvel Studios’ Disney+ shows had a massive impact on the MCU, causing tons of iconic and important characters to go missing from the franchise. Netflix’s Defenders universe, Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D., and other TV shows helped flesh out the MCU on the small screen, although the movies rarely referenced them. Because of this, these stories disappeared from the MCU when the more tied-in Disney+ shows began, causing many fans to beg for these characters to return.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Luckily, Marvel Television characters are slowly beginning to make their way back to the MCU. Spider-Man: No Way Home brought back Matt Murdock, and Hawkeye did the same for Wilson Fisk, signaling that the MCU wasn’t done with Marvel Television’s characters. Now, Daredevil: Born Again has brought back more characters, like Jessica Jones, Luke Cage, The Punisher, Karen Page, Bullseye, and more. However, there are still tons of important characters missing, such as these seven.

7) Hellcat

Rachael Taylor plays Trish Walker in all three seasons of Jessica Jones, but by the end of the third season, she has fully become the vigilante Hellcat. Now superpowered, she acts as the antagonist of Jessica Jones season 3, with her ending up as one of the few known prisoners in the Raft. Since the Raft is a major location in the MCU, Hellcat could easily come back as a minor villain. Now that Jessica is back in Born Again season 2, it’s the perfect time to bring Trish back, too.

6) Cloak

Although it isn’t talked about much anymore, Marvel Television adapted two of Marvel’s most fun superheroes in 2018’s Cloak and Dagger. The series saw Aubrey Joseph play Tyrone Johnson, aka Cloak, a superhero with the ability to transport people through darkness. Cloak was last seen in the Runaways crossover, where he and Dagger had become a traveling superhero duo.

5) Dagger

IMAGE COURTESY OF MARVEL TELEVISION

If Cloak comes back in the MCU, then Dagger needs to as well. Played by Olivia Holt, Tandy Bowen is a superhero who can create light daggers to use as weapons. She was also seen alongside Cloak in the Runaways crossover after the second season of Cloak & Dagger concluded. While the broader story of the TV show probably won’t be continued in the MCU, Cloak & Dagger can easily be brought back as street-level superheroes in a future project.

4) Claire Temple

Played by Rosario Dawson, Claire Temple acted as the Nick Fury of the Defenders universe. Sometimes referred to as the Night Nurse, Claire appeared in Daredevil, Jessica Jones, Luke Cage, Iron Fist, and The Defenders, often acting as a nurse who would help the injured heroes out. Claire was last seen in Luke Cage season 2, where her relationship with Luke ended. Nothing has been said about her since, and considering how important she was to the early Defenders universe seasons, she needs to come back in Daredevil: Born Again season 3.

3) Ghost Rider

Image Courtesy of Marvel

Ghost Rider is one of Marvel Comics’ most popular characters, and it’s shocking that no iteration of the character has appeared in the proper MCU yet. However, Robbie Reyes’ Ghost Rider appeared in Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. season 4, setting up a Hulu spinoff series that never happened. Robbie was last seen entering a portal to Hell, meaning that he’s still around and could return. Unfortunately, he still hasn’t been seen in the MCU. Hopefully, if another incarnation of Ghost Rider is ever adapted, Robbie Reyes will appear right alongside him.

2) Quake

Daisy Johnson, aka Quake, is one of the main characters of Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. Played by Chloe Bennet, the character started out as Skye before changing names to Quake, an Inhuman who has the power to create earthquakes. She was one of the most beloved parts of the TV show, and fans have had their fingers crossed that she will return in the MCU. While the show’s events create some continuity problems with the MCU, Quake needs to come back, even if her story has to be altered a bit.

1) Iron Fist

Netflix’s Defenders team is made up of four heroes. Daredevil, Luke Cage, and Jessica Jones have all made their way back to the MCU via Daredevil: Born Again. However, one Defender is still missing: Iron Fist. Finn Jones’ controversial take on Danny Rand was the worst-received part of the Defenders universe, but he was vitally important to the overarching story. His connection to the Hand made him the most important part of The Defenders crossover show, and he is the main character of both Iron Fist seasons. Plus, he crosses over with Luke Cage season 2.

Since the other Defenders are back, it’s only a matter of time until Iron Fist appears in the MCU. There is a lot of speculation that he could be in Daredevil: Born Again season 3, and after Luke Cage was teased at the end of season 2, this seems even more likely. Iron Fist is a beloved Marvel Comics character who already has a place in the MCU, so it’s shocking that he hasn’t returned since the Netflix era.