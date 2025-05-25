5 Agents of SHIELD Characters We Want Back in the MCU

Through its seven season run, Marvel’s Agents of SHIELD did many things right. The series created unique stories, had interesting character developments, and was an emotional rollercoaster without being overwhelming from beginning to end. But perhaps the biggest thing Agents of SHIELD got right was its characters, and not just the main ones either. Somehow the show was able to add depth to each, exploring their pasts, motivations, hopes, and dreams. Some of these characters stand out not only because are they well-written, but because of the perfect performances by the actors. It’s really no wonder that Marvel fans have been clamoring for their return since the show wrapped up.

If recent rumors are to be believed, it’s possible that Agents of SHIELD‘s Daisy Johnson (Chloe Bennet) might make a proper return to the Marvel Cinematic Universe mainline. However, she shouldn’t be alone. Here are five move characters who charmed us enough to leave us hankering for their return to MCU, especially now that its exploring the multiverse:

1) Ghost Rider

Roberto “Robbie” Reyes (Gabriel Luna) first appeared in Agents of SHIELD in the fourth season. He plays a mechanic who is murdered by a gang, only to be resurrected by Johnny Blaze, the OG Ghost Rider. Robbie wakes up to find that he now has the Ghost Rider’s powers and goes on a rampage to avenge his death and his brother’s injury. Daisy “Quake” Johnson (Chloe Bennet) brings him to SHIELD headquarters, where he helps the team defeat AIDA and deal with the Darkhold. The last we see of him is when he heads to the dark dimension with the Darkhold.

The audience nearly fell in love almost the first moment Luna’s Robbie stepped onto the screen. He plays a tough but vulnerable Robbie who fits right in with the ragtag group of misfits on Coulson’s team. It’s really no wonder that he nearly got his own show after his appearance in Agents of SHIELD. Since that didn’t pan out, it’s high time we bring him back, and what better way to reintroduce him to the screen than by adding him to the mainline MCU?

2) May

Professor Melinda Qiaolian May is played by none other than the iconic Ming-Na Wen. In the seven seasons of the show, Wen makes the character her own, adding depth and complexity to the May we witness on screen. The right hand of Coulson and the deputy general of the team, May is dauntless in her pursuits. The last we see of Melinda May is when she retires from the field at the end of show to take up a teaching job at the Coulson Academy. It feels like the character still has a lot to give. Even if she doesn’t return to the MCU as a warrior, she could definitely play the mentor, given her undeniable skills and long history of fighting against and alongside superpowered people.

3) Mack

Alphonso “Mack” Mackenzie (Henry Simmons) initially joined Coulson’s team as a spy. Eventually, he became an undeniable part of the team, fighting alongside everyone to protect the earth and everything he holds dear. Simmons’ performance adds a certain depth to the character. Mack comes off as tough but endearing, if also always a little sad. The last time we saw Mack, he was the Director of SHIELD and helping rebuild the organization. Director Mack could easily fit into the mainline MCU by, say, appearing as a powerful ally to the New Avengers. He could be the new Nick Fury, aiding the heroes covertly but steadily on their missions.

4) Bobbi

Barbara “Bobbi” Morse (Adrianne Palicki), aka Mockingbird, joined Coulson’s team with the same objective as Mack, i.e., to spy on them. She later becomes loyal to Coulson after serving as an adviser to him as the Director of the reunified SHIELD. Bobbi and, later, Hunter, go on to become integral members of the team. Unfortunately, they are captured during a mission in Russia and forced to resign from SHIELD to protect the secret of the organisation’s existence. We got a lot of Hunter’s backstory in the show. But the series never went into the details of Bobbi’s story, leaving it open as something explore in the mainline MCU.

5) Agent Coulson

Everyone wants Agent Coulson (Clark Gregg) back. Agent Coulson first appeared in the 2008 Iron Man movie. By the time he was killed off in the MCU, he had become a fan-favorite. Of course, the Avengers were ready to go to war to avenge the death of this dorky, lovely man who collects superhero cards. Much to the elation of fans, Coulson just wouldn’t stay dead, till the deal he made with the Spirit of Vengeance finally took him out. But again, who knows? He could return to mainline MCU not as an LMD but his human self. After all, he is Coulson, and Coulson always has a trick or two up his sleeve.