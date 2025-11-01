WWE Superstars Reveal Amazing 2025 Halloween Costumes (Including DC, Marvel, Disney, and KPop Demon Hunters)

WWE Superstars are always top-tier when it comes to their gear, delivering amazing looks in the ring all throughout the year. That said, the Halloween season seems to bring the best out of WWE superstars, and this year is no different. There are some truly amazing costumes for the spookiest season of the year, including ones themed after DC, Marvel, Disney, KPop Demon Hunters, Bob’s Burgers, and more. Now we’ve collected 11 of the new 2025 WWE superstar Halloween costumes in one place, and we’re starting with the Best in the World.

11. CM Punk as Penta

CM PUNK WITH THE PENTA MASK FOR HALLOWEEN LMAOOOO pic.twitter.com/cua0nBvnHR — Wrestling Pics & Clips (@WrestleClips) October 31, 2025

Let’s start with one of the comedic gems in this list, and that’s CM Punk. Punk posted an image of himself as the one and only Penta, though the costume was just wearing Penta’s mask over his head. Still, it was priceless, and hopefully, we can see Penta rocking something of Punk’s just to bring things full circle.

10. CM Punk and AJ Lee as Destro and Baroness

Punk wasn’t done with the Halloween festivities though, and on social media, he revealed his real costume, which was themed after G.I. Joe alongside his wife, AJ Lee. Punk was dressed as Destro, while Lee went as Baroness, and they both looked awesome. They even posted stills from the animated series and the comics side by side.

9. Dani, Carlee, PJ, and Kali as Darkstate

WWE NXT stars Dani Sekelsky, Carlee Bright, PJ Vasa and Kali Armstrong dressed up as DarkState for Halloween! 😈 pic.twitter.com/12IY13VQpg — WrestleTalk (@WrestleTalk_TV) October 31, 2025

The NXT locker room got in on the fun as well, with NXT stars Dani Sekelsky, Carlee Bright, PJ Vasa, and Kali Armstrong delivering their own version of the NXT faction Darkstate. They delivered a pretty great recreation, and the post even feels like something the group would post on social media.

8. Nikki Cross as Alice in Wonderland

Everyone’s entitled to one good scare at Halloween……



⭕️ 😈 pic.twitter.com/WhQtvhet1w — Nikki Cross (@WWENikkiCross) October 31, 2025

You can’t have Halloween without someone from the Wyatt Sicks, and Nikki Cross was up for the challenge. Cross revealed a bloody and fractured Alice in Wonderland costume, and she had her Wyatt Sicks mask in her hand as well. She even posted another picture with a Wyatt Sicks shirt near the fireplace, ensuring that her WWE family is never far from her mind. Cross posted the photo with the caption, “Everyone’s entitled to one good scare at Halloween…… ⭕️ 😈”.

7. Piper Niven as The Dude

Phuck it dude let’s go bowling 🎳



Happy Halloween Dudes 🎃 pic.twitter.com/6TbvY6OIaN — Slaygent P (@PiperNivenWWE) October 31, 2025

Piper Niven has a habit of delivering great costumes, and this year is no different, as she recreated Jeff Bridges’ The Dude from The Big Lebowski. Niven shared the photo with the perfect caption, “Phuck it dude let’s go bowling 🎳 Happy Halloween Dudes 🎃”.

6. Michin as Tina Belcher

Michin was in rare form as well, perfectly bringing the beloved Bob’s Burger character Tina Belcher to life for Halloween. Michin posted a few photos of her costume with the caption, “Uhhhhh….”, but she also posted a video of herself backstage in the costume, and it’s hilarious.

5. Zelina Vega, Josiah Williams, and Dakota Kai as Kpop Demon Hunters

You always know Zelina Vega is going to go above and beyond for Halloween, and this year she got some help from Josiah Williams and Dakota Kai to bring HUNTR/X and the Saja Boys to life. The looks rule, and the video even features How It’s Done as the perfect soundtrack. Napalm Era indeed.

4. Cathy Kelley as Rhea Ripley

Everyone knows Cathy Kelley and Rhea Ripley are close friends and are constantly having fun together in backstage videos, and now Kelley has delivered her own version of Ripley in her Halloween costume. Kelley even did a perfect Ripley pose next to Damian Priest backstage, and now we want to see what Ripley thinks of Kelley’s version.

3. R-Truth as Santa

Leave it to R-Truth to steal the spotlight during SmackDown, which he usually does without any help, but this time around, he had some Christmas magic on his side. R-Truth walked out dressed as the top guy of Christmas, Santa Claus, having some banter with the Motor City Machine Guns before heading somewhere to likely give people presents. Only R-Truth would dress up for Christmas during Halloween, and that’s why we love him.

2. Chelsea Green as Snow White

mirror mirror on the wall who’s the greatest champion of them all?#SmackDown pic.twitter.com/TXgxy1Kgv8 — CHELSEA GREEN (@ImChelseaGreen) November 1, 2025

Chelsea Green had teased previously that she would debut a Snow White costume if she ended up on SmackDown, and she delivered on her promise. Green debuted an amazing Snow White costume, complete with a poison apple, and of course, she also had her Secret Hervice ally Alba Fyre right there with the magical mirror. Green posted the photos with the caption, “Mirror mirror on the wall”.

1. Jade Cargill as The Punisher and Catwoman (Batman Returns)

Jade Cargill has had some amazing Marvel-inspired looks in the ring already, but for Halloween, she went above and beyond, delivering not one but two awesome comic-inspired costumes. The first was a look crafted after Marvel’s Punisher, with a costume that featured the trademark skull logo and white and black color scheme, albeit with some stylish tweaks.

Then later she would come to the ring in a different costume, confronting Tiffany Stratton dressed as the Batman Returns version of Catwoman. Both looked amazing, and it’s awesome that she went with both Marvel and DC for the special occasion.

