WWE Superstars Reveal Their Amazing 2024 Halloween Costumes

Few people know how to celebrate Halloween better than a WWE Superstar, and with today being the big day, many superstars are showing off their Halloween costumes both in and out of the ring. The fun really started at NXT Halloween Havoc, and has since carried through to Monday Night Raw and NXT, though many superstars are also taking their costumes to social media and showing them off. So far we’ve got Disney favorites, DC Comics and Marvel Comics characters, Willy Wonka, The Shining, and even other WWE superstars in the mix, with many more to come. We’ll keep updating as more costumes are revealed, but you can check out the growing list of WWE costumes below.

Lin Manuel Miranda

The amazing Lin Manuel Miranda certainly pulled off a perfect costume for everyone’s favorite WWE villain Dominik Mysterio,and it needs to be seen to be believed. Miranda actually got help from Triple H and Stephanie McMahon on the costume and then took pictures with Mysterio and Liv Morgan to complete the full circle moment, and you can check it out below.

In the post Miranda wrote, “Boos, jeers ¡PERO DÉJENME HABLAR! Happy Halloween from Middle-Aged Dom Mysterio. 📸 by @bradpix and his team thanks to @dominik_35 @yaonlylivvonce (& @tripleh & @stephaniemcmahon for the costume help)”

Kelani Jordan

Kelani Jordan debuted her Halloween inspired ring gear at Halloween Havoc during the NXT Women’s North American Title Gauntlet match. The gear was inspired by one of Batman’s most iconic rogues in Poison Ivy, with several hues of green woven into the gear at different points. You can check it out below.

The gear was designed by No Gimmick Gear, who shared the photos on Twitter and wrote, “Nature’s finest! 🌿💚🌿 @kelani_wwe I always love getting to work on fun gear concepts for NXT Halloween Havoc!! Kelani really brought this Poison Ivy to life!! 💚”

Gigi Dolin

After disappearing from NXT TV due to a reported injury, Gigi Dolin made her welcome return to WWE TV at Halloween Havoc. Dolin actually appeared in the introduction for Halloween Havoc, but she also took to social media to share her Pennywise costume for the holiday. You can check that out below.

The video was accompanied by a full story, with Dolin writing, “First, the lights will flicker on and off. Next, the phone will ring, and there will be nobody there. And finally, Gigi arrives in the ghost of the bus that ran her over! She exits the bus and crosses the street without looking both ways, because she’s already dead! Then, she taps on the window with her grizzly spatula hand, she opens the door, she slowly approaches the counter, and then…. She gets ya!”

Roxanne Perez and Cora Jade

Speaking of Halloween Havoc, one of the most anticipated matches on the card featured two costumes thanks to Roxanne Perez and Cora Jade. The two superstars teamed up in Tag match and went all out for their look, revealing their version of the twins in The Shining. Perez added the caption “feeling violent”, and you can check out the full photos below. You can also find more here.

Shotzi

The horror villain of the moment is surely Art the Clown from the Terrifier franchise, and who better to bring them to life than Shotzi. Shotzi delivered stellar version of the character, complete with blood splatters and blood soaked weapons, and you can check out the photo below. Shotzi accompanied the post with the caption “Art the clown is coming to town! #terrifier #terrifiercostume #arttheclown 📸 @illite.fotos”. You can also find a video of Shotzi as Art right here.

Wendy Choo

Wendy Choo also debuted her amazing cosumte at NXT Halloween Havoc, though she also shared some up-close photos, and the details are killer. Choo dressed up as Sally from The Nightmare Before Christmas, and as you can see in the photo, she really went the extra mile. The makeup is phenomenal, and the costume makes it feel like she stepped out of the film. You can check it out below.

Chelsea Green and Piper Niven

What’s better than one costume? Two of course, especially when they are based on Marvel heroes. Piper Niven and Chelsea Green decided to bring 2024’s hit Marvel duo of Wolverine and Deadpool to life, with Niven rocking a cool Wolverine-inspired costume (complete with an X-symbol) while Green was Deadpool and rocked the Wade’s trademark symbol as well. Green shared the photo with the caption cue the music”, and you can check it out in the photo below.

Trick Williams

Trick Williams celebrated Halloween in style when he hit the ring in a Willy Wonka-inspired costume. The purple jacket featured Wonka’s name on the back (actually Trick Willy Wonka to be exact) and he had the trademark brown hat to complete the look. No golden tickets mind you, but he’s still Champion so that’s the only real golden ticket you need, right? You can watch his entrance in the video below.

Michin and Byron Saxton

Michin and Byron Saxton both got in on the Halloween fun and even posed with Lin Manuel Miranda’s Dominik Mysterio. Both Saxton and Michin brought WWE Legends to life, with Michin going as Lita while Saxton rocked the King Booker costume. You can check out the photo below.

Nikkita Lyons

Nikkita Lyons recently made her return to WWE NXT, and to celebrate Halloween she debuted not one costume but two. Ahead of Halloween Havoc Lyons posted a video revealing her Tinkerbell costume, but she wasn’t just going to bring that out again on this week’s NXT. Instead she revealed a full Pirate costume for her match against Kelani Jordan, and you can find that one right here.

Chelsea Green and Indi Hartwell

Chelsea has already been on this list, but she’s proving to be the ace of Halloween, as she debuted another costume with Piper Niven and then teamed up with Indi Hartwell for another costume. This time Hartwell went full Chelsea, and the two superstars matched up identically with their gear. It’s amazing, and you can watch the whole video below.

Otis, Maxxine Dupri, and Tozawa

Fans who tuned into NXT this week saw Bubba Ray Dudley in the mix, but you’ve never seen a Bubba Ray, D-Von, and Stacy Keibler like this. Otis, Maxxine Dupri, and Tozawa decided to bring the iconic trio to life with their costumes, and they went a step further, recreating a famous photo of the trio that had Kiebler wearing two championship belts. Suffice it to say, they nailed it, and you can check out the photos below.

R-Truth, Chelsea Green, and Piper Niven

There are two sets of costumes that haven’t appeared on their own yet, but did appear as part of a compilation video from WWE. The thing is they are both fantastic and so we had to highlight them. The first is R-Truth, who is rocking a full John Cena look, paying homage to his childhood hero and even holding the farewell tour Cena shirt. Then we have Green and Niven rocking wigs and bald caps as they impersonate Raw and SmackDown General Managers Adam Pearce and Nick Aldis, and it’s absolutely hilarious. You can watch that video here.

We’ll keep updating the list as new costumes are revealed and spotlighted, but let us know which ones are your favorites! You can talk all things wrestling with me on Threads and Twitter @mattaguilarcb!