Zelina Vega's Cosplay Countdown: WWE Star Brings Sailor Moon Icon to Life with Ethereal Cosplay (Exclusive)

Count down to Halloween with Zelina Vega as she shares a first look at her Queen Serenity cosplay.

Last week ComicBook launched a special series with WWE Superstar Zelina Vega, sharing first looks at her cosplays as the Halloween season draws closer. For those unfamiliar with Zelina, she's a huge fan of all things nerdy. Whether it's video games, anime or manga, she finds ways to incorporate her favorite nerdy things into her in-ring looks. This has inspired wrestlers inside and outside WWE to embrace their fandoms as well, like Mercedes Moné (formerly WWE's Sasha Banks).

The series began last week with the help of ComicBook where she revealed her awesome Tokyo Ghoul cosplay. This week, Zelina shares her take on Sailor Moon's Queen Serenity. This isn't the first time she's taken inspiration from the character, though -- at her 2024 New Year's Eve party, her look resembled the once ruler of the Moon Kingdom.

"I chose Queen Serenity for a few reasons. I've always loved the elegance in her look, the silver hair and because she is literally MOTHER. Everything stems from her and her sacrifice," Zelina told ComicBook. "Plus, being the first-ever WWE Queen Of The Ring, I have cosplayed a lot of queens in Queen Sindel from Mortal Kombat at the Royal Rumble and Queen Akasha from Queen Of The Damned, which is probably my second most known cosplay that I've done next to Jade from Mortal Kombat and Juri from Street Fighter."

(Photo: Zelina Vega as Queen Serenity from 'Sailor Moon' - Anthony Wright / Yes I Shoot Models)

Zelina looks ethereal above the clouds in her floor-length white dress which includes the iconic crescent moon directly in the center attached to the matching white bow. Additionally, her flowing silver locks are tied up into the recognizable buns depicted both Serenity and Sailor Moon herself. Her incredible wand is her take on the Moon Wand which she says was completely custom made for her.

"The dress was pretty simple to piece together to create the bow, crescent moon in the middle etc. I had my girl Kendra do my hair long and luxuriously silver and my favorite piece was the wand made for me. It's even got my name carved into the bottom; it's truly incredible."

Who is Queen Serenity from Sailor Moon?

(Photo: Queen Serenity in the anime series 'Sailor Moon Crystal.' )

As aforementioned, Queen Serenity is the former ruler of the Moon Kingdom, though she ended up losing her life to protect her Kingdom. Serenity's name is derived from the Greek goddess Selene, daughter of the Titans Hyperion and Theia. While the Goddess Selene was consort to mortal Endymion, the Sailor Moon franchise took some artistic liberties, as Prince Endymion is Princess Serenity's partner.

During a battle with Queen Metalia, the leader of the Dark Kingdom, Serenity used the Silver Crystal to save everyone but it cost her life. Despite that, her spirit lives on in the "Sailor Senshi" – aka the guardians of the solar system. Those include the iconic Sailor Moon, the four inner Senshi (Mercury, Mars, Venus and Jupiter) as well as the outer Senshi (Neptune, Pluto, Uranus and Saturn), the Sailor Starlights and Sailor Chibi Moon.

For those following along on Zelina's social media accounts, this year's Halloween Cosplay Countdown began with Gojo Satoru on September 14th. Keep up with all her cosplays past and present (like her Queen of the Damned Akasha look) on her X and Instagram!