WWE's Candice LeRae Debuts Bluey Tribute Gear at Elimination Chamber

Candice LeRae and Indi Hartwell competed in WWE's Elimination Chamber pre-show against the current WWE Women's Tag Team Champions the Kabuki Warriors (Asuka and Kairi Sane). The moment was special for Hartwell who is an Australian-born wrestler making an in-ring return in her home country. LeRae shined in her own right as she made her way to the ring, debuting a heartwarming new set of ring gear based on the hit cartoon series Bluey. LeRae traded in her usual brightly colored gear for a bit more neutral with brown and white. Up close, there are had nods to Bluey's mother Chilli with matching paw prints displayed throughout and the little specks of dog hair that are seen on them.

If you're unfamiliar with why LeRae would wear wrestling gear based off a children's cartoon, she and her husband Johnny Gargano's son Quill is a big fan of the series and his birthday falls closely to the Elimination Chamber. At last year's Elimination Chamber Johnny Gargano, LeRae's husband, also wore Bluey-inspired gear, wearing the traditional Bluey colors. Not only is he a big fan of the series (his first birthday was Bluey themed), both LeRae and Gargano are often posing in Bluey merchandise alongside him. Check out one of their tributes to Bluey below where Gargano is dressed as Bandit (Bluey and Bingo's dad), Quill as Bluey and LeRae as Chilli:

Bluey is an Australian pre-school television show about a family of talking dogs with Bluey and Bingo both being school-aged. The series has taken over the globe, earning a strong international audience with its family-friendly stories that even parents can enjoy watching alongside their kids. Bluey is available to stream on Disney+.

Although LeRae and Hartwell were unsuccessful in their attempt to claim another set of tag team titles in WWE, by the end of the match the crowd were completely behind the tag team. The WWE Women's Tag Team Champions haven't yet had their WrestleMania 40 plans ironed out but with the amount of tag teams in the division, it is very well possible they could compete in a tag team Battle Royal to earn a shot at WrestleMania 40 in Philadelphia this April.

