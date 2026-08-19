12 Years After the Finale, A Sons of Anarchy Revival Has Been Confirmed, But It’s Not at All What You Think

In the mid-2000s and 2010s, FX Networks was on a spree of delivering iconic crime shows in quick succession. Starting with The Shield and the crooked cop troupe led by Michael Chiklis, the cable network went on to bring fans iconic shows like Justified, Fargo, and The Americans. One of their biggest shows, though, would become a hit not only for the merch it would create but for the franchise potential it presented: 2008’s biker crime series Sons of Anarchy. Created by Kurt Sutter and starring Charlie Hunnam, the gritty series was something of a Hamlet retelling, all through the lens of the world of motorcycle club culture, and it was a monster hit.

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Since the show ended in 2014, that could be told in the world, like a prequel about the early days of the “SAMCRO” motorcycle club. Eventually, a spin-off series, Mayans M.C., was released, but Sons of Anarchy just got a surprising revival announcement, and it’s not at all what anyone could have expected. FX Networks has confirmed a series order for Legends, a meta-thriller developed by Hunnam and Jonathan Groff (the writer, not the actor). In the show, Hunnam will reunite with his Sons of Anarchy co-stars, all playing themselves, who must face a dangerous threat after reuniting at a fan convention years after the show. Exactly the revival you expected, right?

Sons of Anarchy Cast Reunite for Meta Sequel Series

As noted, the new Legends series will follow a reunion of the Sons of Anarchy more than a decade after the show’s conclusion (we’re at twelve years and counting now), with the official logline for the project noting that: “the line between life and art blurs as the fractured brotherhood finds itself up against a real-world threat more dangerous than anything they ever faced in their show.”

Hunnam is not only set to produce the series but will star as himself, joined by his many brothers-in-arms from the original Sons of Anarchy, including Ron Perlman, Katey Sagal, Mark Boone Junior, Tommy Flanagan, Kim Coates, Theo Rossi, and Maggie Siff.

“When Charlie brought us this inspired idea, we instantly sparked to his bold and entertaining vision,” Nick Grad, FX Entertainment president, said in a statement. “Charlie’s talents are on full display as a writer, performer and executive producer, leading the real-life brotherhood on an adventure that is both a love letter to the series and a fun meta twist on what fans think they know.”

Given the fresh announcement of the project, some details will simply remain unconfirmed for a time, but the idea of the cast of a popular show appearing as themselves to face a grave threat seems to be taking its cues more from the likes of Galaxy Quest than Sons of Anarchy, which is pretty surprising.

Notably absent from the announcement today is any mention of original Sons of Anarchy creator Kurt Sutter. Given the nature of the project, it seems likely that there technically wouldn’t be a need for the controversial creator to be involved, especially after he was reportedly fired from the Mayans, M.C. spinoff, with FX citing complaints about his “unprofessional” behavior. Sutter, however, is still married to Katey Sagal, who is confirmed to return.

The original creator of the series previously teased that he wanted to expand the scope of the franchise into four shows, including Sons of Anarchy and Mayans MC, but also a prequel called First Nine and a sequel called Sam Crow, about Jax Teller’s children. Nowhere in that plan was a meta-series about the cast starring as themselves in a show that sounds more like a comedy than a thriller.