Sons of Anarchy Creator Reveals Original Plans for Four Shows, Including Jax's Sons Spinoff

The story of Jax Teller concluded in 2014 with the series finale of popular FX series Sons of Anarchy. The show's spinoff series, Mayans MC, has explored the greater world of motorcycle clubs in California, but doesn't directly deal with the main characters in the original series. That said, creator Kurt Sutter has long planned for additional projects set in the world of SOA, some that are more heavily-connected to the Teller-Morrow family. One such series would follow Jax's sons, Abel and Thomas.

Sutter recently took to social media with a question from a fan, who asked how Abel's story would play out. The Sons of Anarchy creator responded by laying out his plan for the entire franchise.

"I had this realization between SOA and Mayans. That the SOA mythology would be 4 shows," Sutter explained. "Sons of Anarchy, Mayans MC, First Nine, and Sam Crow. First Nine would be a limited series. 9 episodes. It would end before we began to tread on history we created in Sons. Sam Crow would be the fate of Wendi, Nero, Abel and Thomas."

Sutter has talked forever about the First Nine prequel, which would follow John Teller, Clay Morrow, and the other founding members of the Sons of Anarchy, who started the club after serving in Vietnam. The idea of a series following Abel and Thomas had been mentioned before, but not at any sort of length. Fans would certainly love to see what happens to Jax's sons in the future, who are seen leaving Charming, California at the end of the series. However, that future may never be able to come to fruition, considering Sutter's firing from Mayans MC.

"I can't discuss my current situation with Fox, so right now I can't comment on the reality of any of this happening," Sutter added to his response.

If Sutter is able to continue working on the greater Sons of Anarchy universe with FX, the network would likely want to explore these project. Sons of Anarchy broke viewership records when it was on the air, and Mayans has followed in those successful footsteps with great numbers of its own.

Do you hope to see this Sons of Anarchy sequel series come to fruition in the future? Let us know in the comments below!

