Sons of Anarchy’s Scrapped Prequel Show Gets a Surprising Update From Creator, 12 Years After the Series’ Ending

Sons of Anarchy is one of the most popular and acclaimed crime-drama shows since The Sopranos. Kurt Sutter’s dark saga (about a California biker gang called SAMCRO) ran from 2008 to 2014, and set new records for the FX Network’s viewership and brand power. Like The Sopranos, Sons of Anarchy also had one of the most divisive final seasons and endings in TV history. That has resulted in over a decade of debate about the series, what could’ve been, and what still could be.

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In 2018, FX premiered Mayans M.C., a spinoff about a southern California chapter of the Mayans, a rival biker gang. However, there have also been discussions about a Sons of Anarchy prequel ever since the original series ended. Now, Kurt Sutter has an official update about it to share, twelve years later.

FX Networks

“[FX Networks Chairman] John Landgraf and I were always friends while I worked with him, but we’ve become really close friends since I left, and that’s been powerful for me,” Sutter told Deadline. “I know that he loves the IP, and I trust John. When I know it’s the right time for it, and it all makes sense, that’s when it’ll happen. When we have lunch, we’ll talk about the business and work, but it’s never about the pursuit of a single project.”

That may all sound like we’re still stuck in limbo as far as a Sons of Anarchy prequel goes, but Sutter did give fans a significant glimmer of hope to fans that the SAMCRO prequel series will make it into production… eventually.

“Look, I think there are still some stories to tell, and it would be fantastic to come back and be able to do that. I don’t think it’s completely off the table, but as things change, you embrace whatever direction you’re taken in.”

Is Sons of Anarchy Still Relevant Enough For A Prequel?

FX Networks

Short answer? Yes. Sons of Anarchy may have worn out its welcome by the time Jax Teller (Charlie Hunnam) had become a full-blown criminal and serial killer in Season 7. That said, one of the most interesting things about SoA was the deep lore and backstory of SAMCRO, and the legendary “First 9” members who started the biker club. 6 of the 9 members were Vietnam War veterans, including Jax’s father, John “JT” Teller, and Piermont “Piney” Winston. The original point of the club was rebellion by disillusioned men looking to live outside of society’s constrictions. Brotherhood and community were their core values; however, certain members (Clarence “Clay” Morrow and JT’s wife, Gemma) hungered for more power and money – the kind only illegal businesses can provide.

Sons of Anarchy: First 9 is a series that has the level of Shakespearean drama Sutter loves to work with (the original series is a twist on Hamlet, if you can believe it…). Thematically, the show would examine the tragic fall from what biker clubs wanted to be, and what they became, and all the souls who got compromised along the way. For diehard fans, it would also be a much-needed backstory, while Sutter would have an opportunity to subvert viewer expectations with new revelations about what truly transpired between SAMCRO‘s First 9, and all the secrets that never made it to Jax’s generation.

You can stream Sons of Anarchy on FX-Hulu and Disney+. Discuss the show with us over on the ComicBook Forum!

Source: Deadline