Every American Horror Story Season You Need to Watch Before Season 13 (There’s Less Than You Think)

Having made TV history, the anthology series American Horror Story will soon return for its 13th season, with the intention of going back to its roots and bringing together the entire main cast in what showrunner Ryan Murphy described as “It is like the Avengers.” , the show has created dozens of characters, rules, and hidden connections, many of which are now going to become much more important to remember. No, you don’t need to watch every single season to prepare for the new one, especially because, while the information released initially suggested it would be a continuation of Coven, it has since been confirmed that the season will involve every installment of the series of the franchise.

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Even so, some seasons carry more weight than others, especially considering that the new story revolves around characters who will “all come together to defeat the ultimate evil.” So, to make things easier, we’ve put together the main AHS seasons that are worth watching (or rewatching) before diving into the next chapter. 13 new episodes are coming, but they’ll be even more enjoyable if you have the right foundation to fully appreciate what’s ahead.

5) Season 4 (Freak Show) – Optional

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If you’re only looking at the story itself, Freak Show might seem like the strangest choice on this list. After all, its plot follows a freak show in ’50s Florida and barely connects with the witches’ storyline or any of the other seasons directly tied to it. However, the reason to watch it has much more to do with who is in this story rather than the story itself. Jessica Lange, one of the biggest names in AHS (if not the biggest), is officially returning for Season 13, and one of the confirmed characters she will reprise is Elsa Mars. The way her story ended puts her in a very interesting position now, especially considering the themes of magic, spirits, and a greater evil that the new season appears to be exploring.

On top of that, Twisty the Clown (John Carroll Lynch), one of the show’s most famous villains, is also set to return. To put it into perspective, his story began in Freak Show, but his legacy was later highlighted in Cult because of how popular the character became among fans. So, essentially, this season is not mandatory — it’s more of an optional watch. Still, Freak Show is one of the best to revisit if you want to get into the mood since the show seems ready to go back to its roots after moving toward a more grounded direction lately.

4) Season 5 (Hotel)

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There has already been a crossover in AHS, and Hotel was part of it, even if in a more subtle way. That is exactly why it is another season that isn’t as essential to watch before the new one. However, it still deserves a place on this list if you want the complete experience. Its story takes place at the Hotel Cortez, a place where ghosts, serial killers, and some supernatural creatures all exist under the same roof. There, detective John Lowe (Wes Bentley) tries to uncover a series of murders happening inside the hotel, but the mystery proves to be far from ordinary. It is one of the fan-favorite seasons, but in this specific case, it helps expand the mythology of the franchise through Queenie (Gabourey Sidibe) and James Patrick March (Evan Peters).

In Apocalypse, the witch’s soul becomes trapped inside the hotel, leading Cordelia to try and rescue her — only to fail. James March had attempted to help her as well, but because he is also a spirit, there wasn’t much he could do. That’s when Michael Langdon (Cody Fern) steps in and manages to save her. Overall, it’s not that Season 13 depends on this event, especially since that situation was ultimately reversed and no further consequences remained. Still, it is worth watching to understand the importance of the Hotel Cortez as a Hellmouth-like location where Cordelia’s (Sarah Paulson) magic was ineffective, as well as to revisit the iconic owner of the Cortez, who will very likely be reprised by Peters.

3) Season 1 (Murder House)

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This is where we get into a season that is genuinely necessary to watch, even if it is not quite as essential as the other two major ones. And why? Murder House is the classic of the classics when it comes to AHS. It represents the heart of the show and was also part of the previous crossover. The story follows the Harmon family, who move into a haunted mansion in Los Angeles without realizing that anyone who dies there becomes trapped inside the house as a ghost. You could say it follows a similar premise to Hotel, but this season established the tone for the entire series and introduced characters who became some of the biggest icons.

However, this season also introduces concepts that are important throughout the show, especially everything involving the Langdon family. Their family tree eventually connects all the way to Apocalypse decades later in a disturbing way. We now know that Michael is connected to Tate (Peters), who rejects him after Madison (Emma Roberts) and Behold (Billy Porter) visit the house to investigate the Antichrist’s lineage. Because of that, Peters will likely return as the unforgettable Tate once again, while Lange, as already confirmed, will return as the family’s matriarch. Since Season 13’s idea is to expand this shared universe, Murder House is the foundation and helps explain the origin of the evil.

2) Season 8 (Apocalypse)

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The biggest AHS crossover before Season 13 happens in Apocalypse, bringing together new characters with the worlds of Coven and Murder House (even Hotel). But what exactly happens in this season? It begins as a story about the end of the world, placing Cordelia, Madison, Mallory (Billie Lourd), and the rest of the coven directly against Michael — the character who was first introduced back in Season 1 as a child, but who has now grown up and revealed himself as the Antichrist. However, the most important part is not the crossover itself, but how it changes the direction of the show: its ending rewrites the timeline and alters the fate of several characters.

Considering everything that has been revealed about the next chapter of AHS, it is hard to imagine that these events will not have direct consequences. Based on what Murphy has teased about the new story, Apocalypse might actually be the closest preview of what to expect, since the new season seems to revolve around confronting a massive evil. There is also room to theorize that the ending of Season 8 could set the stage for the upcoming episodes, or at least provide some important clues. In other words, if Murder House is the foundation, Apocalypse is the starting point, because understanding the origin of certain events, the current status of the Coven witches, and their history is essential for moving forward.

1) Season 3 (Coven)

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It has already been confirmed that the new season will not be a direct continuation of Coven, but even so, the witches from this story seem to be at the center of everything. This is where we are introduced to Cordelia, Fiona Goode (Lange), Madison, Queenie, Misty Day (Lily Rabe), and practically every major character who will be returning. Set at the Miss Robichaux’s Academy in New Orleans, the season follows a group of young witches trying to survive while a new Supreme must emerge to lead the coven. It’s still one of the show’s biggest fan-favorite seasons and builds an entire mythology around witchcraft, from the Seven Wonders to the battle for the highest position.

In this case, Coven is almost an essential watch because it gives viewers the clearest understanding of how magic works within AHS, introducing different concepts and characters with the potential to become something much bigger (especially someone like Mallory). Abilities such as telekinesis, resurrection, and mind control help establish why certain witches are viewed as either threats or possible saviors, for example. Plus, Cordelia’s journey is one of the most interesting parts, as it explores what it takes to become the Supreme, along with all the conflicts, character development, friendships, and rivalries that began in Season 3 and are about to matter again.

American Horror Story Season 13 arrives on FX and Hulu on September 24.

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