American Horror Story Season 13 Confirms Release Plans With Two Major Franchise Changes

American Horror Story has not only been a genre staple for fifteen years, but one that has consistently reinvented itself while developing a dense mythology. All eyes have been on the show for its next season as the wait for more episodes grew, on top of the fact that it would be the 13th season of the hit genre show. Details about the new series have arrived sporadically, with Ryan Murphy himself pulling back the curtain earlier this summer to dub the new season “The Avengers” of the franchise, promising that stars would be playing multiple characters and meshing the narrative of every season into one big crossover.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Now, FX has released the first teaser trailer for the new episodes, which not only highlights the returning characters but also naturally offers a hint of how all these things fit together. The most surprising thing about today’s reveal, though, isn’t just the footage from the American Horror Story Season 13 teaser, but the confirmation of how the new episodes will be released…and how long they are. First, FX has confirmed that the first week, Thursday, September 24, will see three episodes premiere, followed by three more the week after, and then two per week until October 29. They’ve also confirmed each episode will only be half an hour.

Play video

American Horror Story Season 13 Shortens Episodes (And Drops More at Once)

Since it premiered back in 2011, American Horror Story has been an hour-long show for each episode, meaning that the new season’s shift to half-hour episodes is a major one. Fans have already heard the news and are bracing for the show to perhaps miss the mark, with one writing: “Half hour episodes?! Oh it’s so over…” Another added, “Of course we get a proper 13 episode season – but the episodes are 30 mins in length… Probably 25 actually due to ads.”

Half hour episodes?? Porra, então é uma temporada de 7 episódios só! E eu aqui achando que seria do tamanho das primeiras, vai de foderrrr #AHS13 https://t.co/JEWLTANx7W — Lê (@lerdog) August 13, 2026

On top of the fact that the episodes will only be half-hour entries, the batch drop of episodes means that fans may very well get enough story per week that feels like the old show, but will be over far quicker than they’re used to. Three episodes the first week and three the second may feel like the show has delivered two super-sized episodes in rapid succession, but in truth it will mean the series is already halfway over.

Considering the scope and scale of American Horror Story Season 13 that has already been teased, and even confirmed by the footage above, these changes aren’t sitting well with fans. Ryan Murphy has already confirmed that franchise staple Jessica Lange, who returns for the first time in eight years, will play four characters in the series. Furthermore, Sarah Paulson will play at least six characters, and Evan Peters will play five. To that end, will half-hour episodes do the story they’re telling justice? And will the actors have enough time with each to make their appearances worthwhile?

Time will tell, but this development about the series certainly has some fans concerned, especially as the wait for the series has grown alongside the anticipation of Lange’s return. We’ll know soon, as American Horror Story Season 13 premiered in just six weeks.