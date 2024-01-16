2024 Emmys: Succession Wins Outstanding Drama Series

Awards season is in full swing with last week's Golden Globes and Sunday night's Critics Choice Awards, but on Monday night, it's the 75th Emmy Awards' turn. Each year, the Emmy Awards honor the best in television from the previous year across various genres, including drama. Drama series are a staple of television and this year, the nominees feature some familiar series including Succession — which won the category last year — and Yellowjackets, as well as some new series as well, such as The Last of Us and The Crown.

Given that Succession has been dominating at other awards, heading into Monday night's Emmy Awards, television fans have been eager to see if the critically acclaimed series will add yet another statue to its impressive haul or if a new series such as Andor might sweep in for the upset. Now, the wait is over. Succession has won the Outstanding Drama Series Emmy Award.

About Succession

Succession centered on the fictional Roy family, the owners of a global media and entertainment conglomerate Waystar RoyCo. as well as their fight for control of the company amidst uncertainty about the health of the family's patriarch. The series came to an end in 2023, earning critical acclaim. In an interview last year, Succession creator Jesse Armstrong explained the choice to end the series with Season 4.

"We could have said it as soon as I sort of decided, almost when we were writing it, which I think would be weird and perverse," Armstrong explained. "We could have said it at the end of the season. I quite like that idea, creatively, because then the audience is just able to enjoy everything as it comes, without trying to figure things out, or perceiving things in a certain way once they know it's the final season. But, also, the countervailing thought is that we don't hide the ball very much on the show. I feel a responsibility to the viewership, and I personally wouldn't like the feeling of, "Oh, that's it. guys. That was the end." I wouldn't like that in a show. I think I would like to know it is coming to an end. And, also, there's a bunch of prosaic things, like it might be weird for me and the cast as we do interviews. It's pretty definitively the end, so then it just might be uncomfortable having to sort of dissemble like a politician for ages about it. Hopefully, the show is against bullshit, and I wouldn't like to be bullshitting anyone when I was talking about it."

Who Was Nominated For The Outstanding Drama Series Emmy?

Here are the series that were nominated for the Outstanding Drama Series Emmy.

Andor

Better Call Saul

The Crown

House of the Dragon

The Last of Us

Succession

The White Lotus

Yellowjackets

Why Are The Emmys Airing in January?

The Emmys were originally set to take place back in September, however, the Primetime Emmys were delayed due to the Writers Guild of America and SAG-AFTRA strikes.

"As the Emmy Awards celebrates its 75th Anniversary, the show will broadcast live on FOX coast-to-coast from the Peacock Theater at LA Live and will honor the talented performers, writers, directors and craftspeople whose work has entertained, inspired and connected viewers across the globe throughout the past year," FOX's announcement read at the time.