Christina Applegate Gets Standing Ovation at 2024 Emmys

The 75th Primetime Emmy awards aired on Sunday night, celebrating a number of major actors and performances from the world of television. In addition to the night's many winners, the night included a unique tribute to actress Christina Applegate. Applegate was on hand at this year's Emmys to present the first award of the night, Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series, to The Bear star Ayo Edebiri, as well as introduce Carol Burnett. Applegate, who announced several years ago that she had been diagnosed with multiple sclerosis, was met with a standing ovation from the Emmys crowd.

Applegate's decades-long career in Hollywood has included Married... with Children, Jesse, Don't Tell Mom the Babysitter's Dead, Samantha Who?, Anchorman, and Dead to Me. The actress even poked fun at her lengthy career during the Emmys, reflecting on her first onscreen role as an infant in Days of Our Lives.

When Was Christina Applegate Diagnosed with M.S.?

Applegate publicly announced her multiple sclerosis diagnosis in the summer of 2021, revealing that it impacted her performance on the final season of Netflix's Dead to Me. In 2023, she indicated that she wants to professionally pivot towards voiceover and producing work, so she can continue to work in the industry.

"Right now, I couldn't imagine getting up at 5 a.m. and spending 12 to 14 hours on a set; I don't have that in me at this moment," Applegate explained at the time. "[I plan on] doing a sh-t ton of voiceovers to make some cash to make sure that my daughter's fed and we're homed."

Will There Be a Don't Tell Mom the Babysitter's Dead Remake?

A 2020 report indicated that a "diverse" remake of Don't Tell Mom the Babysitter's Dead is in the works, which would be set in the present day and revolve around an African-American family. The remake of Don't Tell Mom the Babysitter's Dead would be written by Chuck Hayward (Dear White People, Mixed-ish), with Bille Woodruff (Beauty Shop, The Perfect Match) lined up to direct. Updates surrounding the project have been scarce in the years since. While speaking to ComicBook.com about the upcoming movie Roadkill, Melissa Crandell actress Danielle Harris revealed that she still speaks to some of her Don't Tell Mom the Babysitter's Dead co-stars, and that she knows of "something fabulous" being worked on to continue the film's story.

"Yeah, Keith Coogan actually," Harris explained in our interview. "Keith does a lot of the shows. And there's gonna be some fun information about what they have done recently with Don't Tell Mom the Babysitter's Dead. I don't think they've announced anything yet, but just keep your ears out for some fun news that will be coming your way."

"I don't want to get in trouble," Harris continued. "Just know there's something fabulous that has been worked on."

What do you think of Christina Applegate getting a standing ovation at this year's Emmy Awards? Share your thoughts with us in the comments below!