3 Body Problem Tops Netflix TV Charts After Debut Weekend

Game of Thrones showrunners David Benioff and D.B. Weiss teamed up with True Blood's Alexander Woo to bring Cixin Liu's novel series, 3 Body Problem, to the screen. The massive sci-fi series debuted on Netflix this past weekend to critical acclaim, and it appears the show is catching on with subscribers as well.

After debuting behind docuseries Homicide New York over the weekend, 3 Body Problem has found its way to the top of the Netflix TV charts. Monday's edition of the Netflix Top 10 TV Shows list sees 3 Body Problem conquering the competition with the number one overall spot on the lineup.

In addition to Homicide New York, 3 Body Problem was able to pass recent hits like The Gentlemen and Avatar the Last Airbender to take over the top spot on the list.

You can check out the full rundown of Monday's Netflix Top 10 TV Shows list below!