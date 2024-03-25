3 Body Problem Tops Netflix TV Charts After Debut Weekend
Netflix's newest sci-fi series has already risen through the streamer's TV ranks.
Game of Thrones showrunners David Benioff and D.B. Weiss teamed up with True Blood's Alexander Woo to bring Cixin Liu's novel series, 3 Body Problem, to the screen. The massive sci-fi series debuted on Netflix this past weekend to critical acclaim, and it appears the show is catching on with subscribers as well.
After debuting behind docuseries Homicide New York over the weekend, 3 Body Problem has found its way to the top of the Netflix TV charts. Monday's edition of the Netflix Top 10 TV Shows list sees 3 Body Problem conquering the competition with the number one overall spot on the lineup.
In addition to Homicide New York, 3 Body Problem was able to pass recent hits like The Gentlemen and Avatar the Last Airbender to take over the top spot on the list.
You can check out the full rundown of Monday's Netflix Top 10 TV Shows list below!
1. 3 Body Problem
"Across continents and decades, five brilliant friends make earth-shattering discoveries as the laws of science unravel and an existential threat emerges."
2. Homicide New York
"Detectives and prosecutors revisit their most challenging homicide cases in this chilling true-crime docuseries from the creator of Law & Order."
3. The Gentlemen
"When aristocratic Eddie inherits the family estate, he discovers that it's home to an enormous weed empire — and its proprietors aren't going anywhere."
4. Buying Beverly Hills
"Mauricio Umansky's family-run firm The Agency represents some of the most lavish properties in Beverly Hills. But there's drama around every corner."
5. Physical: 100
"One hundred contestants in top physical shape compete in a series of grueling challenges to claim the honor — and cash reward — as the last one standing."
6. Brian Simpson: Live From the Mothership
"From embracing his inner hater to the rigid rules of masculinity, comedian Brian Simpson goes full throttle in this unfiltered stand-up special."
7. The Resident
"A medical student learns through tough lessons about hospital life and endures intense on-the-job training under the supervision of a brilliant senior resident."
8. Avatar the Last Airbender
"A young boy known as the Avatar must master the four elemental powers to save a world at war — and fight a ruthless enemy bent on stopping him."
9. The Program
"Years after being sent to a disciplinary school, a woman still haunted by her experiences exposes the corruption and abuse of the troubled teen industry."
10. Hot Wheels Let's Race
"Six young hopefuls at the Hot Wheels Ultimate Garage Racing Camp learn the skills they need to become the next generation of amazing racers."