3 Body Problem Creators Already Have Plans for Future Seasons

Netflix's 3 Body Problem, an adaptation of Liu Cixin's novel of the same name, debuted this weekend to widespread critical acclaim. It remains to be seen just how popular the new series will be, but those who have watched all the way through are already hoping there will be more at some point in the future. Co-creator and showrunner Alexander Woo recently talked with the Inside Total Film podcast and explained that there are plans being discussed for multiple seasons to come.

"Well, there's three novels in the trilogy," Woo said. "The novels get longer and longer so I wouldn't say it maps out exactly to three. We have some really strong ideas about what to do in a Season 2, and then it's a little hazier down the line. But we want to get to the end, we want to get to the end of the trilogy, and whether that's three or four, you know, or some other number.

"The goal is to get to the end of the trilogy and it seems like it would map out over probably, certainly more than two seasons but beyond that, it's hard to know exactly."

3 Body Problem has yet to be given an official Season 2 order from Netflix, but the creative team is already working on mapping out the future seasons.

"We don't have a second season, but we need to keep pushing forward full steam ahead as if we did," said co-creator D.B. Weiss. "Because if we do get a second season, we'll need to hit the ground running in terms of pre-production and production to get it out to people in some kind of reasonable time. A show like this takes a long time to make and you can't wait to get started thinking about it until somebody gives you the greenlight."

"I think we have a pretty evolved sense of where it's going," he added. "We've been doing some work on that front and the subsequent seasons after that are a lot hazier because once you really get into the weeds on a season of television it really takes all of your waking hours, and there's not much time left to be simultaneously plotting a third or a fourth season. So the short answer is yes, we've got a second season that is being formulated and kept on deck in the event that we get to go ahead."