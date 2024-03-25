Netflix's Gundam: Requiem for Vengeance Shares New Trailer

Netflix is gearing up for another big year of anime. Not long ago, the streaming service announced it was adding a slew of hits to its library, and Netflix has some originals coming down the chute. This April, the site will bring Gundam: Requiem for Vengeance to life, and we've been given a new trailer for the series.

As you can see below, the new trailer for Gundam: Requiem for Vengeance is like nothing we've seen before. The show brings the world of Gundam to life in crisp 3DCG. This is the franchise's second film to be made with computer animation, and it is the first to rely on Unreal Engine 5 for production.

In this new TV series, you can see Gundam: Requiem for Vengeance will have tons of action. It follows a familiar timeline as we are dropped in the late stages of the One Year War. We meet a pilot named Iria Sorari, a Principality of Zion soldier, who finds themselves defending the European frontlines. They must push back against the Earth Federation Forces, and of course, the mission is much harder said than done.

Gundam: Requiem for Vengeance looks like it will be a wild ride, so we have Sunrise and Safehouse to thank for the series. The six-episode miniseries will be overseen by director Erasmus Brosdau and writer Gavin Hignight. Featuring music from Wilbert Roget II, this new Gundam series will be a global anime effort. So if you plan on watching, it will go live on Netflix later this year.

Netflix has its hands full with anime right now, and Gundam fans would not have it any other way. In fact, the past year has been rather good for the franchise. Not long ago, Mobile Suit Gundam Seed made a long-awaited comeback as its second movie came to life. In Japan, the movie is now Gundam's highest-grossing feature to date, and Mobile Suit Gundam Seed Freedom has yet to debut stateside. But as spring rolls in, the movie's global launch is starting to count down!

What do you think about this newest Gundam trailer? Let us know what you think in the comments below as well as on Twitter and Instagram. You can also hit me up @MeganPetersCB to share your take!