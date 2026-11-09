9 Years After the Last Chapter, New Blade Runner 2099 Trailer Confirms the Next Story of the Franchise – WATCH

Blade Runner 2099 has finally revealed its big trailer, with just weeks before the show’s premiere on Prime Video. In 1982, Ridley Scott’s Blade Runner changed the sci-fi genre even if the movie itself wasn’t a hit at the time of release. Decades later, Denis Villeneuve delivered a proper sequel with Blade Runner 2049, another beloved chapter in the series that picked up lingering threads from the original and also told its own story. Now, the franchise has ended the nine-year gap since the last movie, with the full trailer for Blade Runner 2099 now here.

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Prime Video has rolled out the epic final trailer that teases what’s in store for the next chapter of the iconic Blade Runner universe, featuring Michelle Yeoh (Everything Everywhere All at Once) and Hunter Schafer (Euphoria) in the lead roles. In the series, Yeoh plays Olwen, a Replicant days from dying, who recruits the human Cora (Schafer), a fugitive in a final bid to stop running, who must take on the role of a Blade Runner in order to hunt down a runaway. Check out the footage yourself below.

Blade Runner 2099 Trailer Reveals the Franchise’s Next Chapter

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Set fifty years after the last movie in the series, there are two things that immediately separate Blade Runner 2099 from what came before it. The first is that by this point in the franchise timeline, the Replicants have become the main population of the Earth, taking over the top of the world from the humans who are now the minority. Second, the series is clearly set against a sunny landscape rather than the traditional rainy world of Blade Runner that Scott previously established.

Both of these things will mean that Blade Runner 2099 will arrive as a pretty distinct story within the franchise when it premieres, on top of being the first TV series at all. The good news for fans is that the wait between this story and the last, 2017’s Blade Runner 2049, was less than a decade, while the wait between the first two movies was 35 years. Even better, all eight episodes of Blade Runner 2099 will drop on Prime Video on November 25, 2026.

Alongside Yeoh and Schafer, Blade Runner 2099 stars Dimitri Abold (The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes) and Lewis Gribben (Somewhere Boy), with recurring guest stars including Katelyn Rose Downey (The Nun II), Daniel Rigby (Renegade Nell), Johnny Harris (A Gentleman in Moscow), Amy Lennox (Only Child), Sheila Atim (The Woman King), Matthew Needham (House of the Dragon), Tom Burke (Furiosa), and Maurizio Lombardi (Ripley). Silka Luisa serves as showrunner, creator and executive producer.