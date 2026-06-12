Cyberpunk Is Officially Making a Major Comeback Thanks To These 3 Upcoming Sci-Fi TV Shows

The arrival of a trio of upcoming sci-fi shows proves beyond a shadow of a doubt that cyberpunk is making a major comeback in 2026. Even though a lot of the sci-fi subgenre’s most important books have been adapted to the screen, cyberpunk has always struggled to carve out a mainstream niche for itself. Granted, there are some successful movie adaptations of major cyberpunk author’s works, like Arnold Schwarzenegger’s classic sci-fi blockbuster Total Recall or Steven Spielberg’s 2002 Minority Report, both based on books by cyberpunk luminary Philip K. Dick.

Videos by ComicBook.com

However, there are just as many high-profile flops in the genre, such as the William Gibson movie adaptation Johnny Mnemonic or Ridley Scott’s Blade Runner. While the latter is now seen as a masterpiece, the Alien director’s 1982 sci-fi noir adaptation of Dick’s novel Do Androids Dream of Electric Sheep? was initially viewed as a failure by both critics and viewers. This shows just how divisive cyberpunk has been since its inception, but the upcoming release of Neuromancer, Cyberpunk: Edgerunners season 2, and Blade Runner 2099 prove the genre has finally found a home on the small screen.

Neuromancer Cyberpunk: Edgerunners Season 2 And Blade Runner 2099 Prove Cyberpunk TV Is Huge in 2026

Based on the novel of the same name by the aforementioned cyberpunk legend Gibson, Neuromancer centers on the hacker Case, who is locked out of a cyberspace dubbed “The Matrix” when his employers catch him stealing from them. Desperate to regain access, Case makes a deal with the femme fatale Molly, a “Razorgirl” who needs his help to pull off an ambitious heist. Like the aforementioned sci-fi classic Total Recall, Neuromancer toys with ideas of digital doubling and virtual realities in the novel’s trippy, immersive story.

Starring Callum Turner as Case and Briana Middleton as Molly, Apple TV’s upcoming adaptation of Neuromancer has also assembled an impressive supporting cast including Mark Strong, Clémence Poésy, and Dane DeHaan for its twisty story. Not to be outdone, Prime TV’s Blade Runner sequel Blade Runner 2099 will feature Everything Everywhere All At Once Oscar winner Michelle Yeoh in the central role of Olwen. A Replicant facing the end of her life cycle, Yeoh’s Olwen pairs up with Hunter Schafer’s Cora to ensure her survival in the gritty world of 2099 LA.

Cyberpunk TV’s Future Looks Brighter Than Ever In 2026

While the release dates of Neuromancer and Blade Runner 2099 have not yet been announced, both shows are expected to arrive somewhere between late 2026 and early 2027. Meanwhile, for fans of iconic sci-fi TV who can’t wait that long, season 2 of Netflix’s Cyberpunk: Edgerunners is slated to debut a first look at its long-awaited sophomore season in July 2026.

Set in a dystopian city-state known only as Night City, Cyberpunk: Edgerunners is an anime adaptation of the Cyberpunk 2077 video game series. The show centers on David Martinez, a student who falls for the beguiling net runner Lucy, only for her to introduce him to the seedy underbelly of the city and get him acquainted with its local titular cyberpunks, mercenaries who boast cybernetic enhancements.

Like so many cyberpunk protagonists before him, David jumps headlong into this neon-drenched underworld and soon becomes a legend of Night City’s criminal scene, but only at the cost of becoming more machine than man. Wild, raucous, and true to the source game, Cyberpunk: Edgerunners joins Neuromance and Blade Runner 2099 as one of the most exciting upcoming outings in the sci-fi genre’s small-screen future.