A Hidden Fantasy Gem TV Show Is About To Stream Completely Free (But There’s a Major Problem)

There’s never been a better time to be a fantasy fan. The 21st century has welcomed in a new golden age for the genre defined by massive mainstream popularity, and that extends beyond the big screen. Fantasy TV shows have exploded in popularity, defined by iconic titles like Game of Thrones to The Witcher, The Wheel of Time, and more, but a few others haven’t gotten the same attention. A hidden fantasy gem that ran for four seasons from 2018 until 2021 is about to arrive to free streaming, but there’s a big problem for fans.

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The CW’s The Outpost is about to be easier than ever to stream! The fantasy-adventure drama, about the last survivor of the Blackblood race who tracks her family’s killers to a lawless border fortress and masters supernatural powers to defend the world against fanatical dictators and dark, ancient threats, ran for four seasons and 49 episodes on The CW from 2018 until its cancellation in 2021. Beginning May 1st, fans of the show will be able to stream The Outpost completely free on Kanopy, the free, on-demand streaming service that only requires a valid library card or university login to sign up and start streaming. Unfortunately, only part of the show will be available, with only the 10-episode debut season arriving on the platform.

The CW’s The Outpost Deserves More Attention

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The Outpost ran for just four seasons before it was cancelled primarily due to declining viewership and low ratings, but it’s really a series that more people should check out. Although critics didn’t always love The Outpost, the show built a loyal following and averaged an impressive 84% audience rating on Rotten Tomatoes across its four-season run on The CW. Its debut season notched an 88% audience score, far higher than its 50% critic rating.

While the show was initially dismissed by critics for its low-budget aesthetic, the series embraced its limitations and ultimately thrived on a low-budget, adventure-filled vibe similar to Xena: Warrior Princess. The Outpost also isn’t a show that gets bogged down with overly complex, high-fantasy politics or ideas, but it still manages to present a rich plot that prioritizes character development and relationships and steady world-building. Each passing season expanded its lore significantly, growing to involve unique races like the Kahvi and Gods and complex, evolving political dynamics, while maintaining a strong focus on characters’ journeys, moral struggles, and romantic entanglements. And while the show was ultimately cancelled, it was able to deliver a rare comprehensive and satisfying conclusion that wrapped up key storylines with Talon and her friends.

What’s New on Kanopy?

Kanopy is really one of the best streaming services around. The platform hosts dozens of must-watch titles, and that catalog grows every month. In April alone, Kanopy added movies like A24’s Dream Scenario, the new horror movie Shelby Oaks, and the animated classic Watership Down. Other April arrivals include Crash, Face/Off, Masters of the Universe, and George A. Romero’s Resident Evil.

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