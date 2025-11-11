10 Best Fantasy TV Shows of the 21st Century (So Far)

The 21st century has proven to be a golden age for fantasy television, transforming the genre from a niche interest into a dominant force in popular culture. Lavish budgets, advancements in special effects, and a growing appetite for long-form storytelling have allowed creators to build immersive worlds that are brimming with life. This explosion of content has been a gift to audiences, offering everything from grim political epics and adult-oriented animated adventures to charming tales of wonder for the whole family. This new wave of fantasy programming has not only pushed the boundaries of visual spectacle but has also redefined what a fantasy story can be.

The fantasy shows that have captured the public’s imagination are those that ground their fantastical elements in relatable human drama, exploring timeless themes of power, family, loss, and identity. Whether adapting beloved book series that have waited decades for a worthy translation or creating entirely new mythologies, these series have become cultural touchstones. They fuel countless online discussions, inspire dedicated fan communities, and demonstrate the universal appeal of worlds filled with magic, monsters, and heroes.

10) Percy Jackson and the Olympians

Percy Jackson and the Olympians tells the story of Percy (Walker Scobell), a young boy who discovers he is the demigod son of Poseidon and is thrust into a world of mythological monsters and warring gods. The Disney+ adaptation of Rick Riordan’s beloved book series succeeds where a previous film franchise failed, largely due to its faithfulness to the source material and a tone that captures the original work’s spirit. The series wisely uses its episodic format to properly flesh out its world and characters, allowing the narrative room to breathe in a way the films never could. Its strength lies in its charming lead performances and its ability to blend modern adolescent struggles with ancient Greek myths, creating an adventure that is both entertaining and authentic to the novels that inspired it.

9) The Wheel of Time

Adapting Robert Jordan’s sprawling 14-book epic is a monumental task, and Prime Video’s The Wheel of Time has made a valiant effort to bring one of high fantasy’s most detailed worlds to the screen. The series follows Moiraine (Rosamund Pike), a member of the powerful, all-female Aes Sedai, as she seeks a prophesied figure known as the Dragon Reborn. While the first season of The Wheel of Time was criticized by some for its pacing and for feeling like another attempt to capture the Game of Thrones audience, the show has steadily found its footing. Later seasons have been praised for significant improvements in production value, action choreography, and a deeper exploration of the rich lore that has made the book series a fan favorite for decades.

8) Hilda

Based on the graphic novels by Luke Pearson, Hilda is a beautifully animated series that offers a heartfelt take on fantasy. The show follows its brave blue-haired protagonist (voiced by Bella Ramsey) as she moves from a magical wilderness to the city of Trolberg, encountering a host of creatures from Scandinavian folklore along the way. What makes Hilda so special is its sense of warmth and genuine curiosity, as the series champions empathy, friendship, and the quiet wonder of discovering the magic hidden within the everyday world. Its charming aesthetic, engaging stories, and impressive emotional depth make it a standout series that appeals to both children and adults.

7) The Legend of Vox Machina

A raucous and unapologetically adult animated series, The Legend of Vox Machina is a triumphant adaptation of Critical Role’s massively popular Dungeons & Dragons web series. The show follows a dysfunctional band of mercenaries who, between racking up bar tabs and trading vulgar insults, find themselves on a quest to save the realm of Exandria. The series excels by perfectly capturing the chaotic energy of a tabletop RPG session, blending high-stakes fantasy action with character-driven humor. With a voice cast reprising the roles they made famous, the show is both a faithful love letter to its source material and an accessible entry point for newcomers, proving that fantasy can be both epic and irreverently fun.

6) His Dark Materials

Philip Pullman’s beloved trilogy of novels finds a worthy adaptation in HBO’s His Dark Materials. The series follows the courageous young Lyra Belacqua (Dafne Keen) as she uncovers a vast conspiracy involving stolen children, parallel worlds, and a cosmic war against a tyrannical authority. The show succeeds by refusing to shy away from the ambitious philosophical and theological themes of the books, weaving a narrative that is both a thrilling fantasy adventure and a mature meditation on freedom, religion, and the nature of consciousness. Supported by a strong cast and impressive visual effects that bring the world of daemons and armored bears to life, the series stands as a powerful piece of fantasy television.

5) Adventure Time

What began as a quirky and seemingly random children’s cartoon evolved into one of the most influential and emotionally complex animated series of the century. Adventure Time follows the adventures of a boy named Finn (voiced by Jeremy Shada) and his magical, shape-shifting dog Jake (voiced by John DiMaggio) in the post-apocalyptic Land of Ooo. Beneath its brightly colored surface, the show developed a surprisingly deep and intricate mythology, exploring profound themes of friendship, mortality, and the melancholy of growing up. Its unique blend of surreal humor, heartfelt character arcs, and imaginative world-building has left a lasting impact on a generation of viewers and creators, cementing its status as a landmark piece of fantasy storytelling.

4) Arcane

Based on League of Legends, Arcane shattered all expectations for a video game adaptation, delivering a visually stunning and emotionally devastating masterpiece. The series explores the origins of two of the game’s most iconic characters, sisters Vi (voiced by Hailee Steinfeld) and Jinx (voiced by Ella Purnell), whose relationship is torn apart by the growing conflict between the utopian city of Piltover and the oppressed undercity of Zaun. Praised for its breathtaking animation style, Arcane also features incredibly sophisticated storytelling, grounding its steampunk-fantasy world in a tragic family drama. Its appeal extends far beyond the game’s fanbase, establishing a new high bar for what animated storytelling can achieve.

3) House of the Dragon

Returning to the world of Westeros, House of the Dragon had the monumental task of following in the footsteps of its predecessor, and it has proven to be a resounding success. A prequel focusing on the brutal Targaryen civil war known as the Dance of the Dragons, the series recaptures the political intrigue and epic scale that made Game of Thrones a phenomenon. Still, the show distinguishes itself with a more focused narrative, centering on the tragic downfall of a single powerful family. With its compelling characters, stunning dragon sequences, and the same high-stakes drama that fans love, House of the Dragon has firmly established itself as a worthy heir to the Iron Throne and a premier fantasy series in its own right.

2) Game of Thrones

For much of its run, Game of Thrones was a global cultural event that redefined the scope of fantasy on screen. Based on George R.R. Martin’s novels, the series captivated audiences with its sprawling narrative of warring noble families, its shocking plot twists, and its willingness to kill off beloved characters. In addition, Game of Thrones brought a gritty realism and moral complexity to the genre that attracted a massive mainstream audience, proving that fantasy could be prestigious television. While its final season remains a point of controversy, the show’s incredible production values, iconic characters, and fearless storytelling cemented its legacy as one of the most ambitious and impactful series ever made.

1) Avatar: The Last Airbender

Aired on Nickelodeon, Avatar: The Last Airbender is a masterful work of storytelling that transcends its family-friendly origins to become one of the most celebrated television series of all time. The show follows Aang (voiced by Zach Tyler Eisen), the last surviving Airbender and the long-lost Avatar, on his quest to master the four elements and end a century-long war. What makes the series exceptional is its perfect balance of epic adventure, endearing humor, and thematic depth. It features some of the most well-developed character arcs in television history, particularly that of its antagonist, Prince Zuko (voiced by Dante Basco). Plus, the series thoughtfully explores complex issues such as war, genocide, imperialism, and spiritualism with a nuance that is rarely seen in any medium. Finally, with its flawless pacing and emotionally resonant story, Avatar: The Last Airbender stands as a timeless fantasy masterpiece.

