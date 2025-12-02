A Hit Horror Series Just Returned to Netflix With a New Season (And There’s Good News for Fans)

Netflix just conjured up eight new episodes of a cult favorite supernatural horror show based on a series of bestselling novels. The streaming giant is a go-to destination for horror with a catalog that includes the soon-to-depart Supernatural, the recently added Teen Wolf, and originals like The Fall of the House of Usher and Stranger Things. As Netflix stocked the first arrivals for December, it added the second season of a hit horror drama – and there’s even more good news for fans.

Less than a year after they aired on AMC, all eight episodes of Anne Rice’s Mayfair Witches Season 2 were added to Netflix on December 2nd, making all current episodes of the show available to stream. Created by Esta Spalding and Michelle Ashford, the series is set in Rice’s Immortal Universe, which also includes Interview with the Vampire, and based on her novel trilogy Lives of the Mayfair Witches. Alexandra Daddario stars in the series as Rowan Fielding, a young neurosurgeon who finds herself drawn into a mysterious lineage of witches. Harry Hamlin, Tongayi Chirisa, and Jack Huston also star. Season 2 is streaming following news that Mayfair Witches will return for Season 3.

Mayfair Witches Season 2 Is an Improvement Over Season 1

Mayfair Witches didn’t exactly hit the ground running. In fact, when Season 1 debuted in 2023, it earned rotten critic and audience scores on Rotten Tomatoes of 47% each and was described by some as a “gross injustice” to Rice’s books. The debut season, which still managed to garner a loyal fan base, lacked the distinctive, campy Southern Gothic atmosphere of the original book and suffered from a dull and convoluted story and weak characters that just couldn’t conjure much interest.

Thankfully, when Season 2 rolled around in 2025, it proved to be a show worth watching. Described as “hauntingly dark, sultry and sexy as hell” by critics, Season 2 successfully builds upon the foundation laid throughout Season 1 and course corrects many of the issues in those first episodes. Season 2 leans into a darker, more horror-centric atmosphere and picks up the pace with a more intense and focused narrative filled with deeper lore and twists and turns that will keep you pressing “play next episode” for a full season binge-watch. Those improvements made Season 2 a more irresistible and exciting experience and paid off big time, too, with Season 2 earning fresh scores on Rotten Tomatoes with a 71% critic score and 60% audience rating.

Will There Be an Anne Rice’s Mayfair Witches Season 3?

Yes! AMC confirmed in April that Mayfair Witches has been renewed for a third season, which will shift the story to Salem, Massachusetts. The upcoming season, which doesn’t yet have a premiere date, will “dive deeper into the mythology of witchcraft, introduce new ‘spellbound’ families and feature some of the historical happenings of Salem, MA, the infamous town of witch trials and folklore,” according to an official description. James Frain, Eliza Scanlen, and Michiel Huisman have joined the cast for Season 3, which, according to Variety, is officially in production in Vancouver.

