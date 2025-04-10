AMC Renews Mayfair Witches For Season 3 (& Adds a Surprising New Location)

Anne Rice’s Mayfair Witches will return for a third season, this time set in the genre’s most iconic location: Salem, Massachusetts. AMC Networks announced the good news on Wednesday, along with some details on where the story is heading and changes behind the scenes. Series creator Esta Spalding will be joined by a new co-showrunner, Thomas Schnauz — known as a writer and producer on Breaking Bad and Better Call Saul. The show will continue to dig deeper into the lore from Rice’s novels, as well as folklore about witches more generally as it visits the infamous setting of the real-life Salem Witch Trials.

Mayfair Witches concluded its second season last month on AMC, and according to the network it was a huge success for the AMC+ streaming service. Data shows that the series helped gain new subscribers in addition to retaining existing customers, and it also serves as an important building block in a broadening franchise. It shares continuity with Anne Rice’s Interview With the Vampire, or what AMC is calling the Anne Rice Immortal Universe.

“The drama and complexities of the Mayfair family continue to be an intriguing and enchanting source of story, and expanding that story against the backdrop of Salem, a historical haven of witchcraft, is an exciting next chapter for this series and our larger Anne Rice Immortal Universe,” said AMC executive Dan McDermott in a press release. “Tom Schnauz has a storied history with AMC, and we’re elated to have him join the talented Esta Spalding and our Mayfair cast for a season that will explore a larger world of witchery and Mayfair family secrets as we continue to build out this dynamic franchise.”

“I am thrilled to welcome Tom Schnauz to our team for the third season of Mayfair Witches,” Spalding added. “A contemporary twist on the Salem story, it promises to be our most delicious yet.” Schnauz revealed that he has already begun working with Spalding prior to this announcement, and it “has been fantastic and fun.”

Mayfair Witches stars Alexandra Daddario as Rowan Fielding, a neurosurgeon who discovers that she is the heiress to a powerful dynasty of witches, and that her family is haunted by a spirit named Lasher (Jack Huston). After the lies that propped up her childhood begin to collapse, she is force to confront her family history and bear their burdens. The show makes some significant changes from Rice’s books, but it has been embraced by fans nevertheless.

Mayfair Witches is streaming now on AMC+. Season 3 has been greenlit but it is not clear when we will see it for ourselves. Interview With the Vampire Season 3 is expected to premiere sometime next year.