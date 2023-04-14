Abbott Elementary's Quinta Brunson Stars in Hulu Live TV Ad Spot

Get ready for the NBA playoffs with a new Hulu ad spot featuring Abbott Elementary star and creator Quinta Brunson. We're winding down to the Season 2 finale of Abbott Elementary, but Quinta Brunson is staying busy. For example, along with hosting Saturday Night Live in April, she's also part of a Hulu campaign promoting its live TV offering. The name of the Spring campaign is "Hulu + Live TV Makes Sense," and its first ad debuted during her Saturday Night Live hosting gig. The second is scheduled to launch Friday night during the NBA Play-in Tournament, but it's also been released live for the public to watch ahead of time.

The theme of the Quinta Brunson-led spots are to explain to potential subscribers that while there are a lot of things in this world that don't make sense, Hulu + Live TV does. Brunson ponders this theory on her couch while a group of fish comment from a fish tank behind her. As one informative fish relays to the audience, Hulu + Live TV comes with 85 live channels, plus access to Disney+ and ESPN+, two additional streaming services that fall under the Disney Bundle umbrella.

Quinta Brunson Expresses Excitement Over Hulu Collaboration

"I was so excited when Hulu asked me to be a part of their spring campaign, and had such a great time collaborating with their team," said Brunson. "Hulu has always been a staple in my home, and I love that people can tune in to watch Abbott Elementary."

The full campaign, which was crafted in tandem with Translation, will launch on April 17 and include both traditional and made-for-social :15s and :30s spots, digital ads and banners, influencer campaigns, and more.

Saturday Night Live Shares Commercial Starring Quinta Brunson

Quinta Brunson was crowned the Queen of Pranks in a promo for Saturday Night Live. The late-night sketch comedy show had the Abbott Elementary star as its host on April 1st, which is also notoriously known as April Fool's Day. This is probably why SNL went with a prank-themed promo featuring Brunson and SNL cast member Molly Kearney. This is Season 48 of Saturday Night Live, which has undergone a transformation after several key cast members departed, including Pete Davidson, Kate McKinnon, Aidy Bryant, and Kyle Mooney. This opened a slot for comedian Molly Kearney to be added to the roster.

Saturday Night Live released a short clip of Quinta Brunson and Molly Kearney together, with Brunson running around the hallway studios trying to surprise Kearney with various pranks for April Fool's Day. The first prank involves surprising Kearney with a bouquet of flowers and chocolates as they get a drink from the water cooler. The second prank features Brunson jumping out of a closet with an Easter basket and colorful balloons. "I'm not sure Quinta understands the concept of a prank," Kearney says. To reinforce the statement, Brunson decides she's going to surprise someone else with a car for her next prank.

"Franklin Institute," the Season 2 finale of Abbott Elementary, airs Wednesday, April 19th at 9 p.m. ET on ABC, and can be streamed the following day on Hulu.