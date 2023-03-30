Saturday Night Live: Quinta Brunson Is Queen of the Pranks in First Promo

Quinta Brunson is crowned the Queen of Pranks in a promo for Saturday Night Live. The late-night sketch comedy show will have the Abbott Elementary star as its host on April 1st, which is also notoriously known as April Fool's Day. This is probably why SNL went with a prank-themed promo featuring Brunson and SNL cast member Molly Kearney. This is Season 48 of Saturday Night Live, which has undergone a transformation after several key cast members departed, including Pete Davidson, Kate McKinnon, Aidy Bryant, and Kyle Mooney. This opened a slot for comedian Molly Kearney to be added to the roster.

Saturday Night Live released a short clip of Quinta Brunson and Molly Kearney together, with Brunson running around the hallway studios trying to surprise Kearney with various pranks for April Fool's Day. The first prank involves surprising Kearney with a bouquet of flowers and chocolates as they get a drink from the water cooler. The second prank features Brunson jumping out of a closet with an Easter basket and colorful balloons. "I'm not sure Quinta understands the concept of a prank," Kearney says. To reinforce the statement, Brunson decides she's going to surprise someone else with a car for her next prank.

Queen of the Pranks

Quinta Brunson Addresses Kissing Scene in Abbott Elementary

Quinta Brunson pulled no punches in addressing the long-awaited kiss scene in a recent episode of Abbott Elementary. The breakout sitcom already scored an early Season 3 renewal on ABC, with fans flocking to follow the adventures of their favorite Philadelphia public school teachers. One of the story arcs viewers are definitely tuning in for is the relationship between Janine Teagues (Quinta Brunson) and Gregory Eddie (Tyler James Williams). The episode titled "Teacher Conference" finally delivered an unexpected liplock between Janine and Gregory, though they both later played it off and dismissed it. When asked by why now was the right time for "the kiss," Brunson gave her reasoning.

"It just was," Quinta Brunson told Variety at the NAACP Image Awards over the weekend. "I think when you're writing the story and the room is getting in a groove, we're gearing up to just go there. I believe in throwing it at the wall and if it's the right time, it's the right time. I knew that I wanted to get Janine and Gregory to certain marks this season, and we wrote to that mark and we're going to go there. Time is necessary and we know we can build after that, and it doesn't scare us. That goes for the writers, the crew, and the cast... everyone's fully invested."