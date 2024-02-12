Adam Sandler Returns to Standup Comedy With New Netflix Special

The Sandman is heading back to the standup comedy stage very soon. Iconic comedian Adam Sandler has had a long-running relationship with Netflix, one that has produced several films and a hit standup comedy special. There are still more films on the way, and another exclusive comedy special to follow-up 2018's Emmy-nominated 100% Fresh. Netflix officially announced the production of the upcoming special on Monday afternoon.

The still untitled special will be Sandler's second for Netflix, his first in over five years. This time around, he's reuniting with one half of the directorial duo behind Uncut Gems, Josh Safdie.

Sandler's partnership with Netflix has resulted in several popular feature films, including Murder Mystery, Murder Mystery 2, Hubie Halloween, Leo, and Hustle.

One of Sandler's most recent projects at Netflix was a film called You Are So Not Invited to My Bat Mitsvah, which also starred his wife and daughters. After the film's release last year, director Sammi Cohen spoke to Entertainment Weekly about what it was like to work alongside the entire Sandler family.

"It's kind of this magic. I don't think I'll ever experience something quite like this [again]," Cohen said. "It's almost surreal because, first off, the Sandlers just made me a part of the family. I never felt like the outsider, I never felt like a guest. And what's incredible to watch is they do that with community. I think community and family are such pillars of being a Jewish person, and the Sandlers have this way of really making everyone feel like family and feel at home. And there's this sense of ease and show up as you are. When you feel like you're around family, you can just be more yourself. And that, I think, elicits just funnier jokes and there's less of a filter on everything. You can kind of just drop your shoulders and relax and have fun."

Cohen went on to say that all four Sandlers are among the hardest-working people around, making the experience one that fostered creativity and a good work ethic from everyone.

"Adam is doing everything right. He's producing, he's acting, he's being a dad. The whole family — him, the girls, Jackie — they're all really talented and they are the most hardworking group of people I think I've ever met," she continued. "And Sadie and Sunny in particular were really interested in the filmmaking.... The cast of kids as a whole, some of them want to be writers and directors, and that was just a fun thing too, to see and help foster that kind of creative itch as well."