Guy Ritchie's The Gentlemen Character Posters Released by Netflix

A half dozen new character posters have been released for the series, which drops in March.

Netflix has released a series of character posters for The Gentlemen, Guy Ritchie's upcoming series based on the film of the same name he made back in 2019. A half dozen character posters have been released, featuring new (and up-close) looks at Theo James, Giancarlo Esposito, Kaya Scodelario, Daniel Ings, Vinnie Jones, and Joely Richardson as they will appear in The Gentlemen when it debuts in three weeks or so. While the TV series hasn't brought back Matthew McConaughey and company, it's a new story set in the same world of drugs, espionage, and wealthy decadence.

The filmmaker praises the TV format, saying that it gives him a chance to dip his toes back into The Gentlemen in a way that feature films won't.

"Once you've created them, you feel as though you can roll around in them and enjoy them for a bit longer, rather than just wrapping them up tidily in two hours," Ritchie recently told Empire. It's clear that television appeals to him. "I like the world of longform, so I think I will be doing a couple of other things in TV,"

You can see the posters below.

(Photo: Netflix)

Per the series synopsis, "We meet Eddie Horniman as he inherits his father's sizable estate… only to discover it's part of a weed empire. Moreover, a host of unsavory elements of Britain's criminal underworld want a piece of the operation. Determined to extricate his family from their clutches, Eddie tries to play the gangsters at their own game. However, as he gets sucked into the world of criminality, he begins to find a taste for it."

Netflix's The Gentlemen stars Theo James (Underworld 5, Divergent Trilogy), Kaya Scodelario (Maze Runner movies), Daniel Ings (I Hate Suzie), Joely Richardson (Lady Chatterley's Lover), Vinnie Jones (Lock, Stock and Two Smoking Barrels), Giancarlo Esposito (Better Call Saul), Chanel Cresswell (This is England), Michael Vu, Max Beesley (Hijack), Jasmine Blackborow (Marie Antoinette), Harry Goodwins (In His Hands: The Emergence), Dar Salim (The Covenant), Pearce Quigley (Detectorists), Ruby Sear, and Peter Serafinowicz (The Tick).

Guy Ritchie serves as Executive producer and creator, while also directing the first two episodes of the series and serving as co-writer alongside EP Matthew Read (Peaky Blinders). Marn Davies, Ivan Atkinson, Marc Helwig for Miramax TV, Will Gould, and Frith Tiplady for Moonage Pictures are also executive producers. Hugh Warren is the series producer.

The Gentlemen premieres March 7 on Netflix.