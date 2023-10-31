Adam Wylie, Known for DC and Disney Channel Roles, Arrested for Allegedly Shoplifting

Adam Wylie, a former child star and current stage magician, was caught up with the local police in Burbank, California. The star was allegedly caught shoplifting at Target, cited and released by the cops. Wylie, who started his career on Picket Fences, went on to appear in a variety of shows and movies, including The Gilmore Girls, Castle, Lucifer, and the Disney Channel's Under Wraps movies.

Wylie has ties to the comic book world, as well: in addition to a brief appearance as a magician in Lucifer, the actor has done a good deal of animation voice work over the years, including a stint as Brainiac-5 in the Legion of Super-Heroes animated series. He also played Jimmy Olsen in Superman: Doomsday.

According to TMZ, Target claims to have caught Wylie skipping some items at the Target self-checkout. This particular form of shoplifting has been a focus of a lot of retailers' attention since the use of self-checkout lanes exploded during the early days of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Wylie allegedly under-scanned his cart to the tune of $108. He was cited for petty theft and released.

Wylie is best known for Picket Fences, where he played Zachary, the son of the sheriff. The actor's distinctive face made him an easy kid to pick out of a crowd, leading to appearances in stuff like Kindergarten Cop and, later, Malcolm in the Middle, where he could routinely score with a well-timed joke. That comic timing likely contributed to his turn toward voice work, once he grew up, and stuck out less in a crowd. The actor has worked constantly for years, although his last recurring gig -- as Peter Pan in Captain Jake and the Neverland Pirates -- wrapped up in 2015.