Bob Barker: Adam Sandler Pays Tribute To Happy Gilmore Co-Star

The sad news broke today that the legendary host of The Price is Right, Bob Barker, passed away at age 99. Barker's death was confirmed by his publicist in a statement (via Today), which revealed the beloved game show host died on Saturday morning at his home in Los Angeles. "It is with profound sadness that we announce that the World's Greatest MC who ever lived, Bob Barker has left us," Barker's publicist, Roger Neal, revealed. Tributes for Barker are already pouring in, and one comes from Adam Sandler, who worked with Barker in Happy Gilmore. In the film, The Price is Right host gets paired with Sandler's titular character during a celebrity golf tournament. The duo eventually gets into a fistfight, resulting in one of the most famous scenes from the film.

"The man. The myth. The best. Such a sweet funny guy to hang out with. Loved talking to him. Loved laughing with him. Loved him kicking the crap out of me. He will be missed by everyone I know! Heartbreaking day. Love to Bob always and his family! Thanks for all you gave us!" Sandler wrote on Twitter. You can view the heartwarming post below:

In addition to his work as a gameshow host and his cameo in Happy Gilmore, Barker made many film and television appearances throughout his career, making cameos on The Nanny, How I Met Your Mother, and The Bold and the Beautiful. Barker was also an animal rights advocate who famously used his position on The Price is Right to remind audiences to "help control the pet population — have your pets spayed or neutered." He also founded the DJ&T Foundation, which was named after his mother and his late wife, Dorothy Jo, in 1994. The organization contributed millions of dollars to animal-neutering programs and funded animal rescues in the United States during its years of operation.

Will Happy Gilmore Get a Sequel?

In 2021, Sandler had some fun celebrating the 25th anniversary of Happy Gilmore. The actor recreated his characters' famous golf swing and feuded with some of the movie's villains. All of the love for the movie had people talking about a sequel. In fact, Sandler and Christopher McDonald (Shooter McGavin) had a chat with the Golf Channel and when asked about a sequel, Sander said he would be into the idea and jokingly agreed to greenlight it.

"It has not been discussed," Sandler said of a sequel. "But it certainly has been discussed on the Internet, and believe me, that Senior Tour idea… it would be so amazing." The host asked Sandler and McDonald if they're both in and if he could announce that the project had been greenlit. McDonald gave a thumbs up Sandler replied, "Yes, yes you can greenlight this." The announcement is jokingly made before McDonald adds, "Yes, I am in. I would love to do it. Everyone's been screaming for it like Adam said on the Internet and, you know, I just gotta say it would be a complete blast, the Senior Tour with us two, oh my god."

Our thoughts are with Bob Barker's friends and family at this difficult time.