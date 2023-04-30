Gilmore Girls Alum Sean Gunn Talks Reuniting With The Palladinos For The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel (Exclusive)

These days, Sean Gunn is best known for playing Kraglin in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, but many folks know him as Kirk from Gilmore Girls. Gunn appeared in all seven seasons of the beloved dramedy in addition to its sequel series, Gilmore Girls: A Year in the Life. Gilmore Girls was created by Amy Sherman-Palladino who also created The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, which she showruns alongside her husband, Daniel Palladino. This week, ComicBook.com had the chance to chat with Gunn about the upcoming release of Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3, but that's not the only new project you can spot him in. Gunn will also be appearing in The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel for the first time this week.

"I believe my episode drops May 5th, the same day that Guardians comes out," Gunn shared. "This is a good ... Such a trip. But yeah, no, that was so exciting." When asked if his Mrs. Maisel character will have Kirk energy, Gunn replied, "Not exactly. Yeah. No, it's pretty new. And it's the kind of thing, I'm so fortunate in my career to work with such great writers because so much of the work is already done when you have great writing ... First of all, when Amy and Dan say, 'Hey, if you want to come work on something,' the answer is always, 'Yes, yes, yes. How soon do you need me there?'"

Gunn continued, "And Dan Palladino emailed me and said, 'Hey, I've got this thing for you. Do you think you'll be able to do it?' And I said, 'Yes, absolutely.' And so then he was like, 'Okay, good. I'll write it with you in mind.' So he then wrote the character for me and nothing is more gratifying than that. And it was fun as hell. But yeah, I'll work with him whenever. I hope I do ... I hope I work with him forever."

Why Is The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel Ending With Season 5?

Sherman-Palladino recently spoke with The Hollywood Reporter about the decision to end The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel with Season 5.

"We want to make sure that like everybody walked away from this feeling fulfilled and that their characters got what was coming to them," Sherman-Palladino explained. "Then, we throw up a few other little surprises that we had been talking about and toying with if we went longer, and we thought, 'Well, we're not. Let's yank those back and put them in here so that everybody is in the pool.'"

Daniel Palladino added, "We knew exactly where we wanted to end ... And we just sort of like knew that these are our last markers that we wanted to hit towards the ending that we knew was going to be the ending from the very beginning."

"Our cast and our crew became family in the best terms of the word family," Sherman-Palladino continued. "I will deeply miss them, and I will need a lot of therapy to get over [it] ... It's just a weird coven, like it's Heaven's Gate, and we're all gonna put on all matching shoes and lie down and, like, go up to the mother planet together, but I don't think that's gonna happen because they're all working. So yeah, it's horrible. I'm very depressed."

You can watch Sean Gunn in Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 AND The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel on May 5th.