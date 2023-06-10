Melissa McCarthy Reveals What Her Gilmore Girls Character Would Be Doing Today

It's been 16 years since Gilmore Girls ended (and nearly seven since the four-episode sequel Gilmore Girls: A Year in the Life was released on Netflix), but the series remains beloved by fans, as does Melissa McCarthy's character, Sookie St. James. McCarthy's Sookie was Lorelai Gilmore's (Lauren Graham) best friend as well as a chef, who returned to the Dragonfly Inn for Lorelai's wedding in the sequel. The return was a nice reunion for the friends, but when it comes to where Sookie would be today, several years later, McCarthy had some specific ideas. Speaking with Entertainment Weekly (via PEOPLE), McCarthy said that she thinks Sookie still cooks, but with a twist.

"She still cooks, but I think she does edibles," McCarthy said. "I think they run a very nice little mom-and-pop business with their 13 kids, and she makes delicious edibles."

However, while McCarthy has ideas about where Sookie would be today, she also admits that she doesn't rewatch the series. She previously explains that watching her own projects gives her a lot of paranoia, though she did once watch the series pilot with her daughter, Vivian.

"I watched it with Vivian once, my oldest, and we watched the pilot, and I was watching her watch it," McCarthy said. "I'm also always afraid somehow, something's going to happen and I'm going to be found in a room watching my own thing. So, I have super paranoia about, 'I can't watch my own stuff in the house. For some reason, I'm always like, 'What if I pass out and paramedics come in, and the takeaway is she was watching her own stuff, pretty weird. It's all I ever think about when we turn on [the TV] and it's me. I'm like, 'Ooo, God. Do I feel lightheaded?' I don't want to pass out in a room where my stuff is playing."

Melissa McCarthy Would be Interested in a Bridesmaids Sequel

While McCarthy isn't a fan of watching her own work, she does have a lot of love of her Gilmore Girls character — and that's not the only one of her previous characters that she's fond of. McCarthy is also a fan of her Bridesmaids character, Megan, and while there are no plans for a sequel to that film, she's said that she would be so excited to do one, she'd do it immediately.

"I would do a Bridesmaids sequel this afternoon, right now," McCarthy said earlier this year. "That group of women was the most magical thing ever. Almost all of us were really good friends already. I think it was such a magical time."

McCarthy is Currently Starring as Ursula in The Little Mermaid

While there isn't a Bridesmaids sequel currently in the works, McCarthy can be seen on the big screen in another iconic role — that of Ursula in The Little Mermaid. Speaking with ComicBook.com, McCarthy explained her process for preparing to play the beloved Disney villain and how she got to the heart of the character.

"I think I prepared like I always do," McCarthy said. "I kind of just start to dissect them. And I've talked about it before, I think a lot of people's armor and what you kind of put on as your facade and what that really hides. And if you're you know, Ursula, she's such a great broad, and in my heart, she always had a drink, and it was all that, but what is it really hiding?"

McCarthy added, "She's been isolated. She's terribly lonely. She wasn't allowed to have a family. She was rejected by her family. I think her mental health is not good. I mean, and going through the pandemic and being in lockdown, I think coming out of that, I was like, 'I think we all understand how we're not supposed to be solitary creatures and what that does to you,' And suddenly she just really, I mean, I focused on all of it because once she became very real to me, I kind of can't do one without the other. It's not like 'the voice' and the 'this' anymore. It's just kind of like 'it's Usual.' I don't know if that sounds crazy."

