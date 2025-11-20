Adult Swim Confirms Primal Season 3 Release Date (And It’s Coming Very Soon)

Genndy Tartakovsky’s Primal is going to be making its highly anticipated return for Season 3, and Adult Swim has confirmed just how soon it’s going to be hitting with the official confirmation of its release date. Primal is one of the most surprising continuations with Adult Swim as the second season really seemed to come to a conclusive end. The first two seasons introduced fans to Spear, a father who was left to wander a very destructive and dangerous world. But the end of the second season seemed to bring his story to its end with his death. But as we’ve learned, death is far from the end.

Primal will be continuing Spear’s story with Season 3, and series creator Genndy Tartakovsky has teased fans about how it’s going to be a very intense ride for its lead and for the fans who about to see this world in a whole new kind of way. Luckily, it’s not going to be that long of a wait for these new episodes as Adult Swim has confirmed that the new season of Primal will be kicking off on Sunday, January 11th at 11:30pm ET/PT on Adult Swim. Check out the new teaser art for the season below.

What to Know for Primal Season 3

Genndy Tartakovsky’s Primal Season 3 will be premiering on Sunday, January 11th at 11:30pm ET/PT with Adult Swim, and will be streaming its new episodes the next day with HBO Max. It was certainly a shock to find out that this new season would be continuing Spear’s story, and even more so when it was revealed that we would be seeing a zombie version of Spear in action. As for that idea itself, Tartakovsky told ComicBook earlier this year that it was to avoid going an expected route for the show.

“I came upon this idea because in ‘Plague of Madness,’ which is one of the episodes from the first season, we’ve got these crazy, diseased, zombie-like dinosaurs, and I was like, ‘Wait, this is kind of part of this world, it’s very pulpy.’” Tartakovsky explained. “I wrote down 8 episodes, like that, like in 10 minutes. When that happens, that means this idea is ripe. It’s creatively juicy.” And it’s clear that this new undead take on Spear still has quite a lot of story room to explore in this brutal Primal world.

How Primal Season 3 Shakes Things Up

In terms of where Primal’s story could go for Season 3, Tartakovsky teased a “different” kind of story, “It’s a different type of storytelling, but it’s the same world, same timeline, all those things, so you don’t feel it’s like a reboot.” But the creator played coy about the “why” this has happened so far, “Now we’re doing a ‘zombie caveman,’ you know, which is a great idea too, but we’re not doing that. We’re continuing the story, and this is just what happened to him. Then we explain it, of course which I’m holding off, in the first episode. It’s really fun to watch, because you have this emotional connection. It’s not just a random undead. It’s somebody very specific.”

As for what Tartakovsky said about the new season, the creator teases it as such, “Expect the unexpected. It’s a wild ride.” Now that the ride has been confirmed to be kicking off as soon as January, it’s best to catch up with the first two seasons of Primal streaming with HBO Max in the meantime.

