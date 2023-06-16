Genndy Tartakovsky's Primal Season 3 Announced

Genndy Tartakovsky has had a busy year so far in 2023, and it looks like things are getting busier for the legendary creator. With his latest Adult Swim series, Unicorn: Eternal Warriors, still releasing new episodes, and his new R-Rated animated film, Fixed, in the works, Cartoon Network made a surprise announcement at this year's Annecy Film Festival. Primal Season 3 has been confirmed to be in production according to Adult Swin and creator Genndy Tartakovsky.

Those who watched the first two seasons of Primal know that a third season is sure to be much different from what came before. As a result of season 2, Spear found himself passing away in a bid to protect Fang and his newfound tribe, but in his death, his lady love MIra was able to give him a daughter. In the final moments of the second season finale, we get a brief glimpse at Spear and Mira's daughter, with Fang and its offspring joining her. Tartakovsky has stated in the past that he wouldn't mind seeing Primal transform into something of an anthology series, which was evident from one episode of the second season that focused on a far different tale than the prehistoric setting the show was focused on.

Primal's creator had this to say about the renewal, with Tartakovsky clearly enthusiastic about the return of the bloody series, "It's happening! 'Primal' has become a contagious disease that I don't ever want to cure. Every episode flows out like an unstoppable force beyond my control. Prepare yourselves 'Primal' fans for Season 3 is coming!"

The President of Adult Swim, Michael Ouweleen, shared his humorous thoughts about the return of Tartakovsky's series, "Most shows would have a hard time continuing after the main character is killed off, but this isn't most shows. Leave it to Genndy and team to keep us all in suspense as 'Primal' continues its adventure."

Finally, the President of Warner Bros. Animation and Cartoon Network Studios, Sam Register, commented on the season 3 renewal, "When Genndy says he is not finished with 'Primal,' our only job is to do everything possible to support that vision and give him the opportunity to tell more incredible and imaginative stories. I can't wait to see where he takes us next."

