Adult Swim’s Primal Reveals Release Window For Season 3

Adult Swim might be best known for making comedy series that stand the test of time, including the likes of Rick And Morty, Smiling Friends, and The Venture Bros to name a few, but the Cartoon Network programming block isn’t afraid to break the mold. With Primal, Genndy Tartakovsky did just that by focusing on a brutal prehistoric world where protagonists Spear and Fang attempt to survive. With the second season ending the protagonists’ tale, the third season is planning a more anthology approach to the series and Tartakovsky himself has revealed when we can expect Primal to make its return to the small screen.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Primal season three has been confirmed to release in early 2026, leaving Fang and Spear behind to focus on new brutal stories and worlds. In a new interview with MSN, Tartakovsky discussed the upcoming season and how proud he is of this prehistoric series, “It’s a new level. Everything that we did in the first season, we upped a bit in the second season, and the third season is even more. I can’t say anything without giving everything away, but it’s just more, and it’s shocking, and it’s unstoppable. At some point, you’re like, ‘I can’t believe I’m watching this.’ Quality-wise, animation-wise, story-wise, emotionally, I don’t want to oversell it, but rarely have I been proud of a project like this. At the end of the day, we’ll have these 30 episodes, and thinking back to Dexter and Powerpuff Girls and even Samurai Jack, how much our quality wavered just because of the process and everything, this is just so solid. And to have 30 solid, incredible [episodes] for a modest budget, I’m really proud of it.”

Primal’s Future

Adult Swim

Primal’s switch to a more anthology style makes sense when you consider the season two finale. Spear died in fighting against the magically-empowered viking who sought revenge against the caveman, with Fang living on to both have children and live in peace alongside Spear’s offspring. While the series won’t be focused on Spear’s daughter, Tartakovsky has stated in the past that it might be possible for the future episodes to revisit this era.

If you want a better idea of what Primal will look like by not focusing on Fang and Spear, look no further than the fifth episode of the show’s second season. In “The Primal Theory,” the Adult Swim series shifts from the prehistoric to the late 1800s as a collection of scientists finds themselves dealing with an escaped insane asylum patient looking for blood. Since Primal can now explore any time period, or perhaps other alien worlds, the sky is the limit for Tartakovsky and crew when the third season arrives on Cartoon Network next year.

Want to stay in the loop when it comes to this brutal Adult Swim series? Follow along with Team Anime on ComicBook.com for the latest updates on Primal and hit me up directly @EVComedy to talk all things comics and anime or hit us up in the comments.

Via MSN