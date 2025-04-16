Prime Video Now Streaming a Fan-Favorite Adult Swim Series

One of the wildest and most surprising shows from Adult Swim has just been made a lot easier to watch. Adult Swim is best known for its animation, bringing us shows like Rick and Morty, Robot Chicken, and Aqua Teen Hunger Force. But the late night network has also delivered some crazy live-action shows over the years, many of which garnered a dedicated cult following.
Videos by ComicBook.com
One such series is Children’s Hospital, an off-the-wall comedy series that spoofs the structure of popular medical dramas. The show takes these incredibly adult situations and sets them against the backdrop of a hospital for sick kids, finding a lot of humor in the uncomfortable situations that creates.
While Children’s Hospital hasn’t been around on many major streaming services of late, the entire show was just added to Prime Video’s lineup, making it more accessible than ever before. The streamer added all six seasons of the series — 87 episodes in total — which creates a great binge opportunity for anyone looking for a new laugh.
[RELATED: A Jack Reacher Movie Hits Amazon Prime Video]
What’s New on Prime Video?
Prime Video has had a big start to the month, adding a horde of new movies and TV shows to its lineup to kick off April. Below, you can check out the full list of titles that were added to the Prime Video on April 1st.
48 Hours S1-S5
Alert: Missing Persons Unit S1-S2
America’s Test Kitchen: The Next Generation S2 (2025)
Freaks And Geeks S1
Mind The Game Podcast S2
The Chosen S1-S4
The Nanny S1-S6
Timeless S1-S2
1984
12 Strong
2 Guns
A Fistful Of Dollars
A Guy Thing
All Dogs Go To Heaven
Annie Hall
Baby Boy
Basic Instinct 2
Battleship
Be Cool
Beauty Shop
Bones And All
Bull Durham
Cheech & Chong Get Out Of My Room
Dazed And Confused
Death At A Funeral
Death Warrant
Death Wish 3
Death Wish 4: The Crackdown
Death Wish II
Delta Force 2: The Colombian Connection
Dog
Dr. Seuss’ The Lorax
Dunkirk
Fargo
Fear And Loathing In Las Vegas
Fighting With My Family
For A Few Dollars More
Ford V Ferrari
Forrest Gump
Four Weddings And A Funeral
Get Shorty
Green Zone
Hackers
Hair
Hang ‘Em High
Hannah And Her Sisters
Hannibal
Harvey
Hoosiers
Hot Pursuit
Hot Tub Time Machine
Hotel Rwanda
Igor
Jeepers Creepers
Jerry Maguire
Jesus Christ Superstar
Joe Dirt
King Solomon’s Mines
Kung Fu Panda 3
Lady Chatterley’s Lover
Lars And The Real Girl
Last Tango In Paris
Legally Blonde 2: Red, White And Blonde
Legion
Lifeforce
Lions For Lambs
Lost In Translation
Max
Max 2: White House Hero
Meet Joe Black
Mermaids
Missing In Action
Mission: Impossible
Mission: Impossible II
Mission: Impossible III
Mission: Impossible IV Ghost Protocol
Moonstruck
Mr. Mom
Navy Seals
Original Sin
Out Of Sight
Out Of Time
Over The Top
Overboard
Passengers
Pineapple Express
Quigley Down Under
Rain Man
Red Dawn
Return To Me
Rob Roy
Robin Hood
Robin Hood
Safe House
Sense And Sensibility
Sleepover
Soul Plane
Spaceballs
Speak No Evil
Species
Species II
Species III
Stigmata
Street Fighter
The Amityville Horror
The Aviator
The Benchwarmers
The Big Country
The Big Lebowski
The Boy Next Door
The Cutting Edge
The Deer Hunter
The Delta Force
The Eiger Sanction
The Game
The Good, The Bad And The Ugly
The Great Escape
The Greatest Story Ever Told
The Last Temptation Of Christ
The Man In The Iron Mask
The Menu
The Poughkeepsie Tapes
The Prodigy
The Serpent And The Rainbow
The Unforgiven
The Visit
The Way West
The Young Messiah
Thelma & Louise
Three Thousand Years Of Longing
Till
Titanic
Top Gun
Uptown Girls
Wargames
West Side Story
What’s The Worst That Could Happen?
Women Talking
Yours, Mine And Ours
Are you going to be checking out Children’s Hospital now that it’s on Prime Video? Let us know in the comments!