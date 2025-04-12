Rick and Morty Season 8 Reveals Episode Titles Ahead of Premiere

Play video

Rick and Morty is officially making its return to Adult Swim with Season 8 of the animated series later this Spring, and Adult Swim is getting fans ready for the new wave of episodes by revealing their titles. Rick and Morty Season 8 has been in the works for a while, and fans of the series missed out on seeing the series last year as 2024 was the first year without a new season in quite a few years. Now thankfully the wait for this new season is almost over, and it’s time to get ready for what’s coming in the series next.

Videos by ComicBook.com

After trolling Rick and Morty fans about the new season during their annual April Fool’s Day stunt earlier this month, Adult Swim confirmed that Season 8 of the series is finally coming our way later this May. Now that the new season finally has a date, the promotional train has started speeding along with tons of new teases giving fans the first look at the coming season. This includes a special new video revealing the episode titles for the new season, and you can check it out in the video above.

Adult Swim

Rick and Morty Season 8 Episode Titles Revealed

The episode titles for Rick and Morty Season 8 break down as such:

Summer of All Fears

Valkyrick

The Rick, The Mort & The Ugly

The Last Temptation of Jerry

Cryo Mort a Ricker

The Curicksous Case of Bethjamin Button

Ricker Than Fiction

Nomortland

Morty Daddy

Hot Rick

It won’t be too much longer before we get to see this new season in action as Rick and Morty Season 8 will officially debut on May 25th at 11:00pm ET/PT with Adult Swim. It has also been confirmed that this new season will be available for streaming with both Max and Hulu beginning on September 1st later this year. Rick and Morty series co-creator Dan Harmon and showrunner Scott Marder will be returning for the new season.

Adult Swim

What to Know for Rick and Morty Season 8

As for what else has been revealed for the new season of Rick and Morty Season 8 thus far, it was also announced that the core voice cast of Ian Cardoni, Harry Belden, Sarah Chalke, Chris Parnell, and Spencer Grammer will each be returning for their respective roles in the new season. These new episode titles have a few references to popular films with “Rick” inserted in them somewhere, but like previous seasons, it will probably be difficult to actually predict what’s going to come in any respective episode of the series.

Adult Swim themselves is joking fans around with this idea too as their current synopsis for the series teases Rick and Morty Season 8 as such, “Rick and Morty is back for Season Eight! Life has meaning again! Anything is possible! Look out for adventures with Summer, Jerry, Beth, and the other Beth. Maybe Butter Bot will get a new task? Whatever happens, you can’t keep Rick and Morty down for long. People have tried!”

Thanks to the small animatic included with the previews for the coming episodes, however, it’s clear that Rick and Morty Season 8 is going to be a wild one. After fans had been waiting to see what comes next after all this time, especially after everything that went down in the seventh season of the series, Rick and Morty looks to be coming back with a bang for Season 8. What do you think of Rick and Morty Season 8 so far? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments!