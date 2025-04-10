Every New Movie and TV Show Coming to Prime Video in April 2025

We’re 10 whole days into April and Prime Video has finally decided to share its list of the month’s new streaming additions. Subscribers could log on after April 1st and see that a bunch of new movies and shows were now available on the service, but the complete list of those arrivals was nowhere to be found. Amazon’s streaming service published that list on Thursday morning, giving everyone a chance to check out everything that has been added since the start of the month.

Videos by ComicBook.com

There are also some big additions still on the way later in April, so getting the newsletter this late isn’t a total loss. Big titles from 2024 such as Gladiator II, Conclave, and Nickel Boys are all set to join Prime’s lineup in the coming weeks.

You can check out the full rundown of Prime Video’s April 2025 additions below.

April 1st

48 Hours S1-S5

Alert: Missing Persons Unit S1-S2

America’s Test Kitchen: The Next Generation S2 (2025)

Freaks And Geeks S1

Mind The Game Podcast S2

The Chosen S1-S4

The Nanny S1-S6

Timeless S1-S2

1984

12 Strong

2 Guns

A Fistful Of Dollars

A Guy Thing

All Dogs Go To Heaven

Annie Hall

Baby Boy

Basic Instinct 2

Battleship

Be Cool

Beauty Shop

Bones And All

Bull Durham

Cheech & Chong Get Out Of My Room

Dazed And Confused

Death At A Funeral

Death Warrant

Death Wish 3

Death Wish 4: The Crackdown

Death Wish II

Delta Force 2: The Colombian Connection

Dog

Dr. Seuss’ The Lorax

Dunkirk

Fargo

Fear And Loathing In Las Vegas

Fighting With My Family

For A Few Dollars More

Ford V Ferrari

Forrest Gump

Four Weddings And A Funeral

Get Shorty

Green Zone

Hackers

Hair

Hang ‘Em High

Hannah And Her Sisters

Hannibal

Harvey

Hoosiers

Hot Pursuit

Hot Tub Time Machine

Hotel Rwanda

Igor

Jeepers Creepers

Jerry Maguire

Jesus Christ Superstar

Joe Dirt

King Solomon’s Mines

Kung Fu Panda 3

Lady Chatterley’s Lover

Lars And The Real Girl

Last Tango In Paris

Legally Blonde 2: Red, White And Blonde

Legion

Lifeforce

Lions For Lambs

Lost In Translation

Max

Max 2: White House Hero

Meet Joe Black

Mermaids

Missing In Action

Mission: Impossible

Mission: Impossible II

Mission: Impossible III

Mission: Impossible IV Ghost Protocol

Moonstruck

Mr. Mom

Navy Seals

Original Sin

Out Of Sight

Out Of Time

Over The Top

Overboard

Passengers

Pineapple Express

Quigley Down Under

Rain Man

Red Dawn

Return To Me

Rob Roy

Robin Hood

Robin Hood

Safe House

Sense And Sensibility

Sleepover

Soul Plane

Spaceballs

Speak No Evil

Species

Species II

Species III

Stigmata

Street Fighter

The Amityville Horror

The Aviator

The Benchwarmers

The Big Country

The Big Lebowski

The Boy Next Door

The Cutting Edge

The Deer Hunter

The Delta Force

The Eiger Sanction

The Game

The Good, The Bad And The Ugly

The Great Escape

The Greatest Story Ever Told

The Last Temptation Of Christ

The Man In The Iron Mask

The Menu

The Poughkeepsie Tapes

The Prodigy

The Serpent And The Rainbow

The Unforgiven

The Visit

The Way West

The Young Messiah

Thelma & Louise

Three Thousand Years Of Longing

Till

Titanic

Top Gun

Uptown Girls

Wargames

West Side Story

What’s The Worst That Could Happen?

Women Talking

Yours, Mine And Ours

April 3rd

The Bondsman (2025)

April 8th

Mobile Suit Gundam GQuuuuuuX (2025)

Spy High (2025)

April 10th

G20 (2025)

April 13th

Conclave

April 14th

Jack Reacher: Never Go Back

April 17th

#1 Happy Family USA (2025)

April 18th

LOL: Se Rir, Já Era (2025)

April 22nd

Gladiator II

Teenage Kraken

April 24th

American Horror Story S12

Étoile (2025)

Superboys of Malegaon (2025)

April 29th

Wear Whatever The F You Want (2025)

Nickel Boys