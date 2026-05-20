After 9 Years, American Horror Story Confirms Its Iconic Killer Clown Is Returning in New Episodes

The anthology nature of American Horror Story meant that whoever became your favorite character in any given season wouldn’t return when the next season arrived. Eventually, the series came back around to many of the best characters from the show, crossing over multiple seasons in the eighth batch, American Horror Story: Apocalypse. Production on American Horror Story‘s long-awaited Season 13 is now underway, with the series not only bringing back some of the best stars from the show who haven’t appeared in almost a decade but seemingly going back to the well and delivering yet another crossover season.

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American Horror Story Season 13 has already confirmed the likes of Sarah Paulson, Evan Peters, Angela Bassett, and Jessica Lange will all appear, but now the cast has grown even more. Deadline confirms four more cast members for the new season, including newcomers Mena Suvari (American Beauty) and Berto Colón (The Night Agent). Two more returning stars were also confirmed, though, with two of American Horror Story: Freak Show‘s stars set to reprise their roles, with Matt Fraser back as Paul the Illustrated and character actor John Carroll Lynch officially returning as the killer clown, Twisty.

American Horror Story Confirms Twist the Clown’s Return

Though creepy clowns are a staple of horror genre tropes, American Horror Story didn’t break the glass on that container until Season 4. At the very beginning of “Freak Show,” John Carroll Lynch makes his debut as Twisty the Clown, a terrifying serial killer who preys on mean-spirited adults and helpless couples alike across the sunny Florida landscape. Unlike killer clowns like Pennywise, Twisty’s story is one with built-in sympathy as he still believes his place in life is to entertain and help children despite his truly terrifying visage.

Twisty very quickly became a fan-favorite upon his debut in Freak Show, especially as his backstory was further revealed and his plight as a character was confirmed to have more under the surface than just a Jason Voorhees copycat with red tufts of hair. An integral part of Season 4, Twisty of course returned for the all-clown-themed season of the series, American Horror Story: Cult, inspiring a comic book series called Twisty: The Clown Chronicles, which was popular enough to start an action figure line. The character would also appear as a ghost or in a dream in one episode, terrorizing a character years after his on-screen death in the series.

It’s unclear how Twisty the Clown will factor into the upcoming season of American Horror Story, but given how he’s already established as something of a mythic figure in the larger mythology of AHS, it should be easy to pull off. He’s not the only returning character for the season, though, with Sarah Paulson, Angela Bassett, Emma Roberts, and more already confirmed to reprise their characters from AHS: Coven; plus, fans have speculated that Jessica Lange could be returning as Constance Langdon, her character from the first season. Though not officially billed as a crossover event, American Horror Story Season 13 is shaping up to be one of the most hyped batches of episodes in years. With a confirmed Fall 2026 release date, expect Twisty to be front and center in the marketing.