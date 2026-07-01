All 5 Seasons of The Bear, Ranked From Worst To Best & How the Final Season Compares

The Bear maintains a high quality throughout its run, but some seasons of the FX show are undeniably stronger than others. With The Bear Season 5’s ending officially in the books, fans can now zoom out and look at the bigger picture. The FX series showcases a number of strengths from its first episode to its last, like its intense depiction of kitchen work and its deep character writing. However, things like plot progression, balance, and payoff are stronger at specific points of its five-season run. And those elements push certain outings higher than others, making them more enjoyable to watch.

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The Bear doesn’t have any fully “bad” seasons, but it’s a rare series that proves impressive right out of the gate. This is both a positive and a challenge, as it makes it difficult for later chapters to keep the magic going. They mostly succeed, but those early outings are still some of The Bear’s greatest. Here’s how we’d rank all five seasons knowing how it ends.

5) The Bear Season 3 Is Propped Up by a Few Great Episodes

Image via FX/Hulu

The Bear Season 3 is probably the show’s most divisive outing, with some fans defending it as others continue to criticize it. Ultimately, it’s leagues ahead of most seasons of television — but it is a low point for a series like The Bear. The writing, character work, and acting all continue to shine, but Season 3’s narrative drags more than the other outings’. It feels aimless at times, and it fails to resolve its biggest conflicts. This makes it a frustrating viewing experience, especially the first time around.

When it comes to The Bear Season 3, the lows are low and the highs are high. Despite the problems with this season, it’s saved by a few genuinely great episodes. “Napkins” and “Ice Chips” may be removed from the struggles of the restaurant, Carmy, and Sydney, but they’re masterfully crafted. They elevate The Bear Season 3, proving the series still has pleasant surprises in store…just not consistently throughout this outing.

4) The Bear Season 4 Fixes the Prior Outing’s Problems

Image via FX

The Bear Season 4 addresses some of the biggest issues with Season 3, marking a step up from its predecessor. This outing moves forward with more purpose, with the financial struggles and looming closure of the restaurant driving the stakes up significantly. On top of feeling less rudderless, Season 4 actually pays off some of the lingering narratives from Season 3. The characters talk to one another, and it results in memorable moments that leave us feeling more satisfied than frustrated. Although The Bear is known and praised for making fans anxious, that’s one distinction that pushes this outing above the previous one.

The fourth chapter of The Bear isn’t lacking the outstanding episodes Season 3 is associated with, either. It manages to deliver a few of them throughout its run, with “Bears” and “Worms” being the most notable. The Season 4 finale brings Carmy’s story to a place that’s fitting and somehow both expected and surprising. It’s a great lead-in to Season 5, which keeps the momentum going and proves even better.

3) The Bear Season 5 Pays Off Everything That Came Before

Image via FX on Hulu

Not many modern TV shows stick the landing, but The Bear Season 5 nails the FX series’ ending. It bids farewell to the restaurant and characters in a genuinely beautiful way, paying off everything that comes before it. That’s no easy feat, and it gives the final outing extra points. Of course, the writing, acting, and direction also bring this season to the middle of the list. The choice to have the majority of Season 5 take place over the course of a day raises the tensions, and having the finale serve as an epilogue of sorts is another wise move. The Bear Season 5 keeps its focus on the characters and restaurant, too, reminding fans what makes the show great in the first place.

And there are truly incredible character moments throughout this final chapter, with Carmy telling Sydney she got two Michelin stars standing out as one of the best. The two get flawless endings to their arcs, and so does Richie. And The Bear Season 5’s final moments honor its fans and roots, bringing in the restaurant family for one last gathering. It even nods to Mikey, who started it all. But while Season 5 pays off The Bear’s major narratives and ties everything up nicely, it still doesn’t fully capture the magic of the first two seasons.

2) The Bear Season 1 Is Why the Series Blew Up

The later seasons of The Bear have their highs and lows, but the early chapters remain the series’ best. And Season 1 is the entire reason the show blew up in the first place. The Bear Season 1 sets itself apart instantly, delivering a realistic depiction of working in a restaurant kitchen, along with stunningly flawed characters you can’t help but love. The tensions are high, the focus remains on the kitchen while juggling personal plots, and the whole thing feels incredibly well paced and structured. There’s a lot of potential, and The Bear doesn’t wait to deliver on it. It shows glimpses of its brilliance early on, ensuring fans get invested in the restaurant and the people running it.

Perhaps it’s just the nostalgia of discovering The Bear for the first time, but the messiness of Season 1 stands out as a strength. It rarely distracts from the narrative, fueling it and making it better instead. Like any series, this one does take some time to find its footing and strike the right balance of stress and satisfaction. That’s why it ranks just below Season 2, which masters that ebb and flow.

1) The Bear Season 2 Is the FX Series at Its Best

Image via FX/Hulu

The Bear Season 2 continues capitalizing on the first outing’s strengths, but it benefits from the fact that fans are already invested in its characters — and from taking the time to find its footing. Whatever wrinkles exist in The Bear Season 1 are smoothed over as Season 2 expands on these characters and their plights. There’s a great balance of restaurant chaos and interpersonal drama. Plus, the actual production quality is taken up a notch. The Bear Season 2 is also when the series’ habit of bringing in iconic personalities starts, and it’s one of several ways Season 2 feels like a turning point.

The second season of The Bear proves what the series is capable of, and the subsequent outings keep aiming for its heights. I’m doubtful it reaches them again, but it’s a testament to Season 2’s quality that they keep trying. Episodes like “Fishes” and “Forks” are among The Bear‘s greatest overall, and they highlight what works about the series. The characters are its heart and soul, and the depth and development achieved in Season 2 is the show’s best. It doesn’t trade the tense restaurant sequences for these, either. It nails both, cementing its spot on this ranking.

What’s your favorite season of The Bear? Leave a comment below and join the conversation now in the ComicBook Forum!