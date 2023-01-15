Marvel's Agatha: Coven of Chaos Star Kathryn Hahn Teases New Original Songs

One of the biggest reveals of WandaVision was that Kathryn Hahn wasn't actually playing a character named Agnes but rather, long-time Marvel Comics sorceress Agatha Harkness. Keeping in line with the sitcom inspirations for the rest of the season, the ultimate reveal was set to "Agatha All Along," a tune made solely for the show. The song quickly became a hit smash and ended up winning an Emmy for Marvel Studios. As it turns out, that may not be the only original song tied to the Harkness.

In a recent appearance at Hulu's winter TCA event, Hahn teased the idea of more original songs in Agatha: Coven of Chaos, a WandaVision spinoff set to start filming soon. "Um, her costumes and her nails. They're fabulous," Hahn said at the event Saturday (via TVLine). "And who knows, there may be a little song here or there… but no one is saying anything about that — certainly not me!"

According to Hahn, she knew all along her character would have a theme song during WandaVision, she simply did not expect how popular it would get.

"I knew I was going to have a theme song, but I actually didn't know I was going to be singing it until we were midway through shooting it and they were like, 'Oh, we're going to need you to sing,'" the actor told Nylon in 2021. "I was like, 'Great,' but I had zero expectations that it was going to be the thing that would pop out. I was like, 'Wait, what?' It was really like it was [happening on] a different planet — it was like another us or another me, just this other thing that was happening. Someone was like, 'You topped the Biebs!' And I was like, 'What are you talking about?' The whole thing was so very, very surreal."

When is Agatha: Coven of Chaos going to be released?

Agatha: Coven of Chaos has yet to set a release date, but it's expected to hit Disney+ at some point towards the end of the year or early 2024.