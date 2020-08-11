Agents of SHIELD Cast and Crew Tell Fans Goodbye in Heartbreaking New Video

The end is near for Agents of SHIELD. In a matter of hours, the first-ever show set in the Marvel Cinematic Universe will wrap up its illustrious seven-season run on ABC. The two-hour season finale takes place Wednesday night and to commemorate the occasion, Marvel New Media unveiled a heartfelt video showing the cast and crew behind the show as they officially say goodbye to their fans, thanking them for their support over the better part of a decade.

Included in the video — which you can see in its entirety above — is Chloe Bennet, Clark Gregg, Ming-Na Wen, Elizabeth Henstridge, and virtually every other remaining cast member that's appeared in the seventh season. Also included are SHIELD producers Maurissa Tancharoen, Jed Whedon, and Jeff Bell.

While the series will likely be the end of the road for the MCU appearances of most, if not all, of the cast involved with the series, Bennet reminded fans earlier this summer that she'd love nothing more than reprise her role as the Inhuman Quake in a future Marvel Studios offering.

"I definitely would," Bennet said when asked if she'd return. "I mean, I have such a soft spot for her. I started shooting the show when I was 20, and then I finished when I was 27. To get this time right now, in isolation, to kind of contemplate the past seven years and how much it's meant to me — it hasn't really hit me yet that the show is over, so it doesn't really feel like I'm done playing her yet."

She added, "I think once the last episode airs and the show is really out of my life, I think that will be an interesting feeling. But I can never say never. I mean, Coulson's died like 800 times. I don't think I realized when I first auditioned for the role how much this entire entity, how much this character, how much this universe and how much SHIELD was going to be just a part of me for the rest of my life. I definitely would be open to playing her again. But I have not been asked to, so... But, listen, 'Coulson Lives' started on Twitter, so who knows?"

The synopsis for the finale is below.

‘With their backs against the wall and Nathaniel and Sibyl edging ever closer to eliminating S.H.I.E.L.D. from the history books, the agents must rely on their strengths to outsmart and outlast the Chronicoms. This is their most important fight, and it will take the help of friends and teammates, past and present, to survive.”

The two-hour Agents of SHIELD finale airs Wednesday, August 12th starting at 9:00 p.m. Eastern.

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.