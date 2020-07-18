Agents of SHIELD Showrunner Maurissa Tancharoen Teases Dollhouse Reunion

The final season of Agents of SHIELD has been one of the series' best, and with only five episodes left, there's a whole lot that can still happen. Season seven has seen the return of some old favorites, including Enver Gjokaj as Agent Carter's Daniel Sousa. Last week also saw the first appearance of Dichen Lachman as Jiaying, Daisy Johnson's mother, since Agents of SHIELD's second season. Of course, this is not Gjokaj and Lachman's first time working on a Whedon series. The two starred in Dollhouse, which ran from 2009-2010, as Victor/Anthony and Sierra/Priya, which was arguably the show's best couple. While the two haven't shared the screen on Agents of SHIELD, showrunner Maurissa Tancharoen recently posted photos of their behind-the-scenes reunion.

"Just a little #Dollhouse reunion on @agentsofshield," Tancharoen wrote. You can check out the photos below:

While it's unclear if Lachman will be showing up again this season, we have a feeling she will considering the last episode's discovery that Daisy has a sister and that Jiaying was forced out of Afterlife. However, we're going to assume it will not happen next week since the intense tease for the episode (see above), "As I Have Always Been," shows the team dying over and over in a time loop. The episode marks the directorial debut of Elizabeth Henstridge, who plays Jemma Simmons on the series. You can read the official synopsis for the episode below:

"A time storm ravages the Zephyr, propelling it toward destruction while simultaneously forcing Daisy and Coulson to relive their failed attempts to save the team over and over, until they find a solution or are swallowed by the storm. Making it to their next destination will take trust, courage and sacrifice from everyone on board, but it will all come down to having enough time."

Stay tuned for our upcoming interview with Clark Gregg (Phil Coulson) where he talks about "As I Have Always Been" and reveals it's one of his all-time favorite episodes of the series.

