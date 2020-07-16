Agents of SHIELD: SPOILER Has a Sister

✖

The eighth episode of Agents of SHIELD's seventh and final season aired tonight and followed May (Ming-Na Wen) and Yo-Yo (Natalia Cordova-Buckley) as they visit Afterlife in the 1980s. "After, Before" marked the first appearance of Jiaying (Dichen Lachman) since the show's second season. She died shortly after attempting to murder her own daughter, Daisy Johnson (Chloe Bennet). Upon her return, we learned something big about the family's past: Daisy wasn't Jiaying's only daughter.

When they first arrive at Afterlife, May and Yo-Yo see a young woman named Kora (Dianne Doan) attempting to escape. Throughout the episode, you learn that Kora has been unable to control her powers after going through the mist and later decides to take her own life. However, she's stopped by Nathaniel Malick (Thomas E. Sullivan) who now has Quake abilities after experimenting on Daisy. Malick tells Kora that she should stop trying to control her powers and to let them loose, and she decides to side with him rather than getting further help from Jiaying. However, the real twist is that Kora is revealed to be Jiaying's daughter, which would obviously make her Daisy's half-sister.

While we didn't see a reunion with Daisy and Jiaying this week, we're hoping for one before the series is done. We're especially eager to see how Daisy reacts to having yet another family member turn evil. Since they're currently in 1983, Jiaying has yet to be captured and torn apart by Whitehall, which means she has not yet taken her dark path. It'll be interesting to see if she meets her future daughter, and what will happen with her current one.

Recently, ComicBook.com had a chat with Wen and Cordova-Buckley, and they talked about Lachman's return to the series. “Dichen is lovely,” Wen explained. “She is so chill and we always love having her back and working with her. We were lucky that she was available, too. So, yeah. Just always so fun.” Cordova-Buckley added, "I didn't think they would ever bring her back to Agents of SHIELD and the fact that she came back and it's an episode with her, Ming and I, mostly, I just loved it. Every time I came on to set and I knew that it was three women heading the episode, three women of color... It was wonderful. I was sitting there knowing we are telling the story. It's very special.”

Were you surprised to learn that Jiaying had another daughter, long before Daisy? Tell us in the comments!

Agents of SHIELD airs Wednesday nights on ABC at 10 PM EST.

