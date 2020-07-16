Agents of SHIELD: Elizabeth Henstridge Directed Next Week’s Episode

The time has finally come! Fans of Agents of SHIELD have known for a while that Elizabeth Henstridge (Jemma Simmons) would be helming an episode of the final season of the series, and her episode was officially announced yesterday. "As I Have Always Been" will air next week and based on the teaser, it's going to be a tense one. It appears the team is stuck in a Groundhog Day-type time loop that sees the agents dying over and over again (so maybe it's more like Happy Death Day, but either way, we're excited). Yesterday, Henstridge officially announced her directorial debut in an interview with Marvel.

"I want to share with you all that I got to direct an episode of Marvel's Agents of SHIELD. It's episode 709 and it's going to air next Wednesday, the 22nd of July," Henstridge shared. "You know, we obviously filmed it so long ago and we've been keeping it a secret and I'm so happy to be able she share it." You can watch the full interview above, and read a description for the episode below:

"A time storm ravages the Zephyr, propelling it toward destruction while simultaneously forcing Daisy and Coulson to relive their failed attempts to save the team over and over, until they find a solution or are swallowed by the storm. Making it to their next destination will take trust, courage and sacrifice from everyone on board, but it will all come down to having enough time."

Recently, ComicBook.com had a chat with Joel Stoffer (Enoch) and asked him what it was like to be directed by his co-star. "It was great. She's awesome," Stoffer shared. "She's just like the nicest person, like one of the nicest people I've met and just her being an actress... and it was very similar with Clark [Gregg], too, [who helmed two previous episodes]. They both get what it means to work with an actor and give them space to find their way through a scene. And it's mostly trusting each other. And I think you get that with a good director, whether they're an actor or not, a good director will have that, but I think an actor who has a director sense is gonna really find the best path for a scene in that way. Yeah, she was great, very generous and very just warm, I mean, empathetic and giving you so much support. It was great."

Stay tuned for our upcoming interview with Clark Gregg (Phil Coulson) where he talks about "As I Have Always Been" and reveals it's one of his all-time favorite episodes of the series.

Agents of SHIELD airs Wednesday nights on ABC at 10 PM EST.

