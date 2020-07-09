Agents of SHIELD Teaser Reveals Return of SPOILER

✖

Tonight's Agents of SHIELD was one of the best episodes of the entire series as it followed Mack (Henry Simmons) and Deke (Jeff Ward) after getting stuck in the early 1980s. Between "The Deke Squad," killer robots, and Simmons' emotional portrayal of Mack following his parents' untimely death, it was a packed week. However, it looks like next week is going to be another epic adventure as the final season reaches its last six episodes. Not only did the new teaser hint at a May (Ming-Na Wen) and Yo-Yo (Natalia Cordova-Buckley) heavy episode, but it also revealed the return of a major character we haven't seen since season two...

The teaser features May and Yo-Yo going to Afterlife to help Yo-Yo figure out why her powers haven't been working since her encounter with the shrike. Naturally, that means coming face to face with Jiaying (Dichen Lachman), otherwise known as Daisy's (Chloe Bennet) mother. We last saw Jiaying way back in season two when she ended up being that year's big bad. Fearing SHIELD would be a threat to the Inhumans, Jiaying set a plan in motion to go to war with SHIELD and use Terrigen Crystals to wipe out all humans. She even tried to kill Daisy but was stopped by Daisy's father, Cal (Kyle MacLachlan), who killed her in the process.

We have to assume Yo-Yo and May are visiting Afterlife in the early '80s, which means we'll likely be seeing a softer Jiaying. We know that Doctor Whitehall ripped her apart for her powers in 1989, which Cal previously claimed is what turned her into a villain. Interestingly, Daisy wasn't featured at all in the teaser, which leaves us wondering if she'll get the chance to be reunited with her mom.

Recently, Bennet teased that there will "definitely" be more surprise appearances in the final season, so we compiled a list of some of the major Agents of SHIELD players we'd like to see again, which happened to include Jiaying. We're not at all surprised that she's showing up considering Lachman is close friends with showrunners, Maurissa Tancharoen and Jed Whedon, on top of being one of the series' best villains. While Enver Gjokaj's Daniel Sousa was also missing from the teaser, we're hoping he'll somehow interact with Jiaying, too, considering the two actors had a fan-favorite romance on Dollhouse.

Agents of SHIELD airs Wednesday nights on ABC at 10 PM EST.

