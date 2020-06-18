Agents of SHIELD Reveals Fate of Agent Carter’s Daniel Sousa

✖

After last week's tantalizing teaser, Agents of SHIELD fans have been eager to learn the fate of Agent Carter's Daniel Sousa (Enver Gjokaj). We learned last week that tonight's episode, "Out of the Past," would be a classic black and white noir story taking place on the day Sousa died in 1955. It was revealed that the character was "the first fallen agent of SHIELD," and he died trying to expose Hydra's presence within the agency. It was clear based on the teaser that the team would have a tough decision to make: Let Sousa die to protect the timeline or save his life...

Not only was tonight's episode stylistically delightful, but Agent Carter fans will be relieved to know that the team managed to save Sousa. They ambushed the agent as he was making the drop that would lead to his death, had Coulson wear his clothes, and then take two bullets in the back pretending to be Sousa. Of course, Coulson is now an LMD, which means he can withstand some bullets as well as floating face first in a pool for a considerable amount of time. The team extracted Coulson's "body," and faked Sousa's death in order for history to be preserved.

At the end of the episode, Coulson explains everything to Sousa, who isn't too shocked that time-travel exists considering everything he's seen during his career. Sadly, Sousa must remain dead to the world, but there's a silver lining... He now gets to go on adventures with the team! "Out of the Past" ended with the agents reaching a new destination in time with "No More Mr. Nice Guy" by Alice Cooper playing in the background, which was released in 1973.

Many people were hoping Peggy Carter would turn up on the series and interact with Sousa one more time, but Hayley Atwell recently shut down any hope of that happening. Considering Peggy now believes Sousa is dead, we're not exactly surprised by this outcome. Recently, one of the show's producers, Jeffrey Bell, teased some info about Sousa's time on Agents of SHIELD. "We get to see him in a different light," Bell told EW earlier this year. "[Sousa] had a particular role on [Agent Carter], and so we were able to show another color of him that you hadn't necessarily seen on the show."

Recently, Chloe Bennet (Daisy Johnson/Quake) teased that there will "definitely" be more surprise appearances in the final season, so we compiled a list of some of the major Agents of SHIELD players we'd like to see again.

Agents of SHIELD airs Wednesday nights on ABC at 10 PM EST

