Agent Carter's Hayley Atwell Shuts Down Agents of SHIELD Cameo Speculation

With Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. doing a bit of time-hopping in its seventh and final season, fans of the Marvel series have been crossing their fingers for an Agent Carter crossover, something that they got with the long-awaited return of Enver Gjokaj as Daniel Sousa in last week's "Alien Commies from the Future!" But even with the exciting return of Sousa, fans are still holding out hope for one more big crossover with the gone-too-soon Agent Carter: an appearance by Peggy Carter herself. Unfortunately for fans, they probably don't want to keep their hopes up. Agent Carter star Hayley Atwell has shut down any speculation that the series will see a Peggy cameo.

In the comments of Atwell's recent Instagram post marking the third anniversary of London's Grenfell Tower fire, a fan commented that they hoped to see Atwell "soon in Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.". Atwell's reply, however, made it very clear that such an appearance simply isn't coming, with the Peggy Carter star commenting simply "no" accompanied by a peace sign emoji.

That does seem to be the final word, though that doesn't mean Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. is done with Agent Carter just yet. The teaser for next week's "Out of the Past" revealed a tragic 1950s fate for Sousa, though the team is seen in the trailer debating whether to intervene, potentially changing history in the process.

Showrunner Jed Whedon recently teased that some Sousa-related loose ends would be tied up during his appearance. Another producer of the show, Jeffrey Bell, also teased some info about Sousa's appearance. "We get to see him in a different light," Bell told EW earlier this year. "[Sousa] had a particular role on [Agent Carter], and so we were able to show another color of him that you hadn't necessarily seen on the show."

Even if Sousa's appearance is the only nod to Agent Carter fans get in Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.'s final season, series star Chloe Bennet has teased that there will still be more surprise appearances to come as the show rounds out its final episodes.

"Definitely," Bennet tells TVLine of additional surprise appearances. "It's a really rewarding season for the fans. It's a love letter to them, really."

The actor then wraps the chat up by revealing by the time the series comes to a close, each character gets their arc wrapped up in a fitting way. "They do a beautiful job at giving every person on this show a fitting ending," the actor adds. "They do a really good job… but I don’t want to give anything away!"

